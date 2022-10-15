ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, PA

Week 8 D9 FB Recaps: Cameron County Rallies Past ECC; Big Second Half Powers Brockway; Keystone Runs Past Kane

By Andy Close
d9and10sports.com
 4 days ago
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Sheffield in District 9 volleyball action. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
wesb.com

Kane Sawmill Fire

Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
KANE, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Structure Fire in South Renovo

SOUTH RENOVO, PA – According to reports late Sunday a fire at 621 First Street in South Renovo was discovered when a neighbor was coming home and saw smoke billowing down the hollow and heading towards Renovo. Area fire companies started to respond just before 6PM, immediately knocking the fire down although the volunteers then had to spend a considerable amount of time trying to locate the source. An interior attack was made as was a response from a roof into the second floor. No immediate cause was cited. The house is believed to be a second home and although the owners were home over the weekend but not at the time of the blaze.
RENOVO, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Driver Loses Control, Collides with Pickup on Wilson Road

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen driver escaped injury after his vehicle spun out of control and collided with a pickup truck in Washington Township on Sunday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Wilson Road in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Crashes into Church in Henderson Township

HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a car crashed into a church in Henderson Township on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, as a 2003 Toyota Corolla–operated by 37-year-old Anna M. Hullihen, of Punxsutawney–was traveling south on Big Run Prescottville Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Crashes into House in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a house along State Route 36 in Eldred Township on Saturday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, as a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north on State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Warrants in Foster Township

A Bradford man with outstanding warrants was arrested in Foster Township. According to the Foster Township Police, an officer pulled over a vehicle on Route 219 Sunday evening for traffic violations. An investigation revealed that the passenger in the car was 24-year-old Thomas Kole Andrew Alcorn, who had outstanding warrants for failure to appear for multiple traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.
BRADFORD, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County woman pleads guilty in multi-county meth bust

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Woodland pleaded guilty in federal court for her connection to a “massive” multi-county drug trafficking bust. Cassandra Wallace, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine between July 2019 and June 2020, according to U.S. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced

The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
BRADFORD, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested

In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Clinton County Housing Coalition seeks ok to convert Dickey School to housing units

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Housing Coalition wants to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street in Lock Haven and convert it to housing units. The plan was detailed at a Sept. 22 Lock Haven Zoning Hearing Board hearing, at which time the hearing board rejected a zoning variance request which was needed for the project to proceed.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

