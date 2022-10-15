Week 8 D9 FB Recaps: Cameron County Rallies Past ECC; Big Second Half Powers Brockway; Keystone Runs Past Kane

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 18, 2022 Soccer: Coudy Boys Top Port; Slippery Rock, Warren, Fairview, Brockway Among Shutout Winners
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Mason Roessner, Micah Baston, and Nash Delp all scored as Coudersport earned a 3-1 win over Port Allegany. Jacob Hooftallen had two assists, while Delp, Roessner, Andrew VanWhy, and Andy Chen had one helper each. Jarrod Funk scored for Port Allegany, while Aidan Clark had eight...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 17, 2022 Soccer Recaps: C-L Boys Top Redbank; Clearfield, McDowell, Warren, Mercyhurst Prep Girls Earn Shutouts
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bailee Verdill scored two goals as Clarion-Limestone beat Redbank Valley, 3-1. Danny Schweitzer had one goal for C-L and Thomas Uckert and Wyatt Borden had one assist each. RIDGWAY 1, PORT ALLEGANY 0. JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Samy McCurdy scored the lone goal of the game...
d9and10sports.com
Weekly College POW Roundup: Clarion University’s Esposito (Brockway), Snider (Conneaut) Nab PSAC Honors
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Two days after kicking a 30-yard field goal with no time remaining to elevate his team to victory, Brockway High School alum Jarrett Esposito earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Special Teams Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 17. Esposito had easily the...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Watch live as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Sheffield in District 9 volleyball action. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock’s Wolak, North East’s Swan Nab Second-Place Finishes at PIAA Golf Championships Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Silver is pretty special, too. Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak and North East’s Anna Swan both finished second in the boys’ and girls’ PIAA Class 2A golf championships. Wolak was on fire, shooting a 5-under 67 in the second round, tying Devon...
wesb.com
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
therecord-online.com
Structure Fire in South Renovo
SOUTH RENOVO, PA – According to reports late Sunday a fire at 621 First Street in South Renovo was discovered when a neighbor was coming home and saw smoke billowing down the hollow and heading towards Renovo. Area fire companies started to respond just before 6PM, immediately knocking the fire down although the volunteers then had to spend a considerable amount of time trying to locate the source. An interior attack was made as was a response from a roof into the second floor. No immediate cause was cited. The house is believed to be a second home and although the owners were home over the weekend but not at the time of the blaze.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
State College
Harris Township Supervisors Speak Out Against Proposed State College Area Connector Options
Ahead of two public meetings on the project this week, Harris Township supervisors aren’t mincing words when it comes to the three proposed potential routes for PennDOT’s State College Area Connector highway. “As it stands now, there are no winners with the three alignments that are moving forward,”...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Driver Loses Control, Collides with Pickup on Wilson Road
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen driver escaped injury after his vehicle spun out of control and collided with a pickup truck in Washington Township on Sunday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Wilson Road in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Crashes into Church in Henderson Township
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say a car crashed into a church in Henderson Township on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened around 3:23 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, as a 2003 Toyota Corolla–operated by 37-year-old Anna M. Hullihen, of Punxsutawney–was traveling south on Big Run Prescottville Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
Who’s on the ballot? Here’s your CDT Voter Guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania elections
Before you head to the polls, or if you need some help finding your polling place, check out the Centre Daily Times’ Voter Guide for the 2022 general election for information on candidates and more.
WJAC TV
Hunters find bodies of two killed in Huntingdon Co. crash hours after incident, PSP says
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Huntingdon County say two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend and their bodies were found hours later by two hunters. Troopers say the crash occurred Saturday, around 12:30 a.m., along Jacks Mountain Road in Cass Township. Investigators...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Crashes into House in Eldred Township
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a house along State Route 36 in Eldred Township on Saturday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, as a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north on State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Warrants in Foster Township
A Bradford man with outstanding warrants was arrested in Foster Township. According to the Foster Township Police, an officer pulled over a vehicle on Route 219 Sunday evening for traffic violations. An investigation revealed that the passenger in the car was 24-year-old Thomas Kole Andrew Alcorn, who had outstanding warrants for failure to appear for multiple traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.
Clearfield County woman pleads guilty in multi-county meth bust
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Woodland pleaded guilty in federal court for her connection to a “massive” multi-county drug trafficking bust. Cassandra Wallace, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine between July 2019 and June 2020, according to U.S. […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced
The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
therecord-online.com
Clinton County Housing Coalition seeks ok to convert Dickey School to housing units
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Housing Coalition wants to acquire the old Dickey Elementary School on S. Fairview Street in Lock Haven and convert it to housing units. The plan was detailed at a Sept. 22 Lock Haven Zoning Hearing Board hearing, at which time the hearing board rejected a zoning variance request which was needed for the project to proceed.
