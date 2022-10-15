Read full article on original website
Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 3) “Blood & Whiskey” trailer, release date
Presented with a challenge, Abby cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW. Hoyt grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian in the eyes of Lucia’s family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was directed by Larry Teng and written by Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert.
House of the Dragon (Season 1 Episode 10) Season finale, HBO, “The Black Queen”, trailer, release date
The Hightowers and their supporters, crown Aegon II after the death of King Viserys, instead of Princess Rhaenyra, Viserys’ heir. Startattle.com – House of the Dragon | HBO. Network: HBO. Episode title: “The Black Queen”. Release date: October 23, 2022 at 9pm EST. Cast:. – Paddy Considine...
NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 3) “The Body Stitchers” trailer, release date
The NCIS team join forces with the FBI when a group of grisly m—erers known as “The Body Stitchers” returns after evading capture by NCIS years ago. Also, Sam’s dad makes a new friend in Arkady. This episode was directed by Suzanne Saltz and written by...
Ghosts (Season 2 Episode 4) “The Tree” trailer, release date
Sasappis convinces Sam and Jay to try and save an old tree on the Woodstone property that the neighbors want to cut down. Also, Thor attempts to become more environmentally friendly to get Flower’s attention. This episode was directed by Trent O’Donnell and written by Josh Malmuth. Startattle.com – Ghosts | CBS.
The Peripheral (Season 1 Episode 1) Amazon Prime, Chloe Grace Moretz, trailer, release date
Flynne Fisher is trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Startattle.com – The Peripheral | Amazon Prime Video. The Peripheral (Season 1 Episode 1) Amazon Prime Video, Chloe Grace Moretz, trailer, release date. The Peripheral Amazon Prime Video.
The Serpent Queen (Episode 7) “An Attack on the King”, trailer, release date
Mary visits Rahima and recounts her side of the story of life at the Royal Court. Catherine and Mary have conflicting views when it comes to freedom of religion in France. Startattle.com – The Serpent Queen | Starz. Network: Starz. Episode title: “An Attack on the King”. Release...
So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Episode 4) “Corduroy Briefs” trailer, release date
Margaret and Todd work to bring justice to an Olympic athlete who lost his leg in a plane crash resulting from a defective aircraft. Startattle.com – So Help Me Todd | CBS. This episode was directed by Nancy Hower and written by Elizabeth J.B. Klaviter and Nicole French. Network:...
From Scratch (2022 miniseries) Netflix, Zoe Saldana, trailer, release date
From Scratch follows Amy (Zoe Saldaña), an American artist who finds romance with a Sicilian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea) in Italy. Startattle.com – From Scratch | Netflix. She embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 21,...
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 3) trailer, release date
Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about se—l health. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. – Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln. – Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu. – Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith.
The Equalizer (Season 3 Episode 4) “One Percenters”, Queen Latifah, trailer, release date
A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the i–egal g–s found in his van were planted. Startattle.com – The Equalizer | CBS. Meanwhile, Delilah’s father, Miles, insists on knowing the truth about McCall’s work....
Alaska Daily (Season 1 Episode 3) “It’s Not Personal”, Hilary Swank, trailer, release date
Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. Startattle.com – Alaska Daily | ABC. Network: ABC. Episode title: “It’s Not Personal”. Release date:...
The Fabelmans (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams
Set in post-World War II era Arizona, a young man named Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Startattle.com – The Fabelmans 2022. The Fabelmans tells the story of Sammy Fabelman, who is always...
Spirit Halloween (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Christopher Lloyd, Rachel Leigh Cook
A group of middle schoolers discover a Spirit Halloween store is haunted and must survive the night. Startattle.com – Spirit Halloween 2022. Genre : Adventure / Family / Fantasy / Horror / Mystery / Thriller. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : David Poag. Production : Hideout...
Noel Next Door (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart. Startattle.com – Noel Next Door 2022. Noel Next Door is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Max McGuire...
