Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Speaker Pelosi: ‘Our democracy is at stake’ in the 2022 midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Speaker Pelosi tells Mitchell, “Our democracy is at stake when you define democracy as integrity of the vote.” Republicans “want to suppress the vote - they’ve been doing that for a long time,” she explains. “They're even proposing that after an election if they don't like the results, they will change the rules that would have governed that election retroactively. So you have to recognize that they are undermining our democracy.”Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.17.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In his new interview with NBC News, Senate hopeful Herschel Walker acknowledged that he sent a $700 check to a woman who said he paid for her abortion, but the Georgia Republican insisted that he has no idea what the money was used for.
MSNBC
Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow breaks down a tweet posted from the GOP House Judiciary Committee that reads “Kanye. Elon. Trump” just weeks before the high-stakes midterm elections. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans have a narrow lead weeks before midterms, polling shows
Weeks before the midterms, 49 percent of likely voters say they plan to vote for a Republican candidate in the coming elections, according to new numbers from NYT/Siena College.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Kari Lake’s line on election results reflects GOP’s new normal
Much of Kari Lake’s gubernatorial candidacy is based on discredited conspiracy theories about Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. But as we were reminded yesterday, the far-right candidate hasn’t just rejected the results of the last election cycle, Lake is also prepared to question this year’s results, too. NBC News reported:
MSNBC
Joy Reid: What could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country?
Arizona's Kari Lake is just one of hundreds of Republican election deniers on the ballot this fall. This is why this election, and more importantly the day after the election, are so incredibly important. Joy Reid and her panel discuss what could happen if GOP candidates refuse to concede in races across the country.Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden pledges to codify Roe in January if Democrats maintain control of Congress
President Joe Biden said he will push to codify Roe v. Wade and secure the right to an abortion if Democrats retain control of Congress in the midterm elections. Biden said he would sign such a bill in January, 50 years after the Roe decision. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Tight race between Warnock, Walker as early voting begins in Georgia
Polls in Georgia open Monday for the start of early voting, and the Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker remains tight. The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest, including a Friday debate between Warnock and Walker. Reporter Greg Bluestein also joins the conversation.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’
As democracy becomes threatened more and more each day as we get closer to the midterm elections, Ali Velshi breaks down what voters in Ohio need to know about Big Lie candidates on the ballot – including a Qanon podcaster and election denier. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown sheds light on who he would like as a future colleague. “No matter whether you swipe a badge or punch a clock or work in an office or work on salary, the dignity of work really should transcend all of this. I will be able, for sure, to work with Tim Ryan. JD Vance, I'll do what I have to do if he wins, but I think Tim Ryan's gonna win this race.”Oct. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Record breaking early voter turnout could be wake up call for Republicans
Georgia is experiencing record breaking voter turnout on the first days of early voting. NBC News’ Sahil Kapur explains what this could mean for Republicans. Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
See Obama tackle woke debate in 2022: Dems can’t be buzzkills
In the final stretch of the 2022 midterms, former president Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail, stumping in key states for Democrats like Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Obama also sharing his best advice for Democrats in a new interview with “Pod Save America,” slamming cancel culture and conservative media. His advice includes don’t be “a buzzkill,” and don’t make people “feel as if they are walking on eggshells.” Professor Michael Eric Dyson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Obama’s comments, adding “Every penalty can’t be the death penalty, or else everyone is dead” and that people must “Believe in a kind of justice that is reparative… I think Obama is giving a wise word.”Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: What a Kevin McCarthy-led Congress would mean for America
When Donald Trump was president, Democrats were willing to pass the CARES Act and send out stimulus checks with Trump's name on them ahead of an election. “Does anyone really believe if the tables were turned Republicans would do the same?” says Chris Hayes. Oct. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting
MSNBC's Ali Velshi speaks to former Texas state senator Wendy Davis about the ongoing fight for reproduction rights. Davis and her 2013 11-hour filibuster against a restrictive Texas abortion law in 2013 are the focus of the first episode of a new MSNBC documentary series, "The Turning Point." Episode one, "Shouting Down Midnight," debuts Oct. 23 on MSNBC and Peacock.Oct. 19, 2022.
MSNBC
During debate, Vance accuses January 6 Committee of 'political hit job'
Ohio Senate candidates, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, held the final debate Monday evening, and Vance weighed in on the January 6 committee, saying it was interested in a 'political hit job.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Vance's past comments on former President Trump and contrasts them with now.Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Evan McMullin: GOP Sen. Lee embodies politics of ‘extremism’
After the Utah Senate debate, independent challenger Evan McMullin tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his opponent Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump is one of the “most egregious betrayals of the Constitution” and how Sen. Lee’s defense of Trump shows that he’s concerned with “pursuing power at any cost.”Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP doesn't care about democracy — anywhere
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is eyeing the speaker’s gavel should Republicans flip the chamber in next month’s midterm elections. Among the potential changes he’s previewed: rethinking U.S. aid to Ukraine. “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee lays out Trump criminality roadmap
New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt and former RNC Chairman Michael Steele discuss how the January 6th committee has laid out Trump’s criminality for the Justice DepartmentOct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
How Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination informs today's GOP
'Circus' co-host Mark McKinnon joins Morning Joe to discuss how Sarah Palin's 2008 nomination laid the groundwork for the current Republican Party.Oct. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Meacham: Lincoln believed in the promise of the country
Historian Jon Meacham joins Morning Joe to discuss themes from his new book 'And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle.'Oct. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
As elections near, racist appeals receive little GOP pushback
The racist messages from prominent Republicans came in rapid succession. It was on Friday, Sept. 30, when Donald Trump used racist language toward Elaine Chao, who served as his transportation secretary for four years. A week later, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama used racist rhetoric about Black people, crime and reparations.
Comments / 0