Why Carvana Stock Lagged Behind the Market Today
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock had only a ho-hum day on Tuesday, dragging slightly behind the broader stock market. The big auto retailer's shares bumped up only slightly, not quite hitting the 1% mark while the S&P 500 index motored past that particular traffic light. The chief culprit was an analyst's recommendation downgrade.
Why Babylon Holdings Stock Plummeted by 15% Today
Next-generation healthcare company Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) was hardly the picture of health on Tuesday. The company's stock took a more than 15% tumble on the day, due largely to a dilutive new share issue. So what. Before market open, Babylon updated investors about that issue, which was first announced...
Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $324.0 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $380.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
What To Expect From Nasdaq Stock In Q3?
Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. We expect Nasdaq to beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The exchange reported better-than-expected results in the last quarter, with the net revenues (total revenues minus transaction-based expenses) increasing 6% y-o-y to $893 million. The growth was because of a 10% increase in the solutions segment (non-trading revenues), followed by a marginal rise in the market services unit (trading revenues). Notably, the solutions segment includes market technology, investment intelligence, and corporate platforms sub-segments. We expect the solutions segment to continue its growth trajectory in Q3. Further, the market services revenues are likely to improve due to higher quarterly volumes in equity derivatives and cash equities.
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today
A good day for the stock market isn't necessary beneficial for social media king Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) too. This was proven on Tuesday, as the company's stock slumped by nearly 1% while the S&P 500 index happily bounced to a more than 1% gain. A regulatory defeat across the Atlantic Ocean was the key reason for the stock's decline.
How Will General Electric Stock Trend Following Q3 Earnings?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect GE stock to see little movement due to revenues and earnings falling short of consensus estimates. Slowing economic growth, continued supply chain disruptions, and a strengthening dollar is expected to weigh on GE’s Q3 performance. That said, we believe that GE stock is undervalued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of General Electric’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Why Target Stock Climbed Today
Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) popped 5.4% on Tuesday, following bullish analyst commentary. Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe boosted the firm's rating on Target's stock from hold to buy. He sees the discount retail chain's share price rising roughly 18% to $185. Tarlowe acknowledged that Target, like many retailers, is facing...
Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2022: CCL,CUK,NTCO,DNUT,MCD,CONN
Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both rising 1.2%. In company news, Carnival (CCL, CUK) sailed to an 11% advance after the cruise company Tuesday launched a $1.25...
One CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider reduced their stake by 16% in the previous year
From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in CareCloud, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MTBC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it. While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a...
2 Cheap Dividends (Growing 275%) Insiders Are Buying Hand Over Fist
We have plenty of cheap dividend stocks to buy today. But which ones are really bargains--and which are cheap for a reason?. The P/E ratio won't tip us off. We're heading into a recession. That "E" stands for earnings. Profits can disappear quickly if we're not careful. Let's look past...
Why Moderna Stock Tripped and Fell on Tuesday
On Tuesday, star biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had one of those rare days in which it declined in price while the broader market rose. On the back of a fresh analyst price-target cut, the company's shares tumbled by nearly 4% in contrast to the S&P 500 index's more than 1% gain.
Investors in Calix (NYSE:CALX) have made a fantastic return of 967% over the past five years
For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares for the last five years, while they gained 967%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 41% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Undervalued Stocks To Watch
Undervalued stocks are those that are trading at a price below their intrinsic value. In other words, they are selling for less than what they are actually worth. There are a number of reasons why a stock may be undervalued, including low earnings, poor future prospects, or negative publicity. However, for savvy investors, undervalued stocks represent an opportunity to buy shares at a discount and then sell them later for a profit.
After Hours Most Active for Oct 18, 2022 : IGSB, TQQQ, VCLT, NFLX, RADI, AMZN, DM, ACI, BAC, UBER, BEKE, AUY
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 117.52 to 11,265.26. The total After hours volume is currently 106,057,881 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.0508 at $48.93, with 11,988,864 shares traded....
