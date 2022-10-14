SAN ANGELO- The Wall Hawks have shut out two district opponents and will look to stay perfect in district when they take on the San Angelo TLCA Eagles. Wall (6-1, 2-0) vs San Angelo TLCA (3-4, 1-1) Last week, the Hawks beat up the Ballinger Bearcats after crushing Grape Creek the week before. Against Ballinger, the offense put up 357 rushing yards, 144 from Nathan Pepper, and five touchdowns, two from Pepper. 10 different players had at least one chance to run the ball. In the last two games, the offense has put up 104 points and 882 yards. The defense has been equally impressive and has…

