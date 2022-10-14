Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Bobcats Square off Against Rebels in Big District Matchup this Friday!
SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats are currently in first place in district but have a tough matchup this week against the Midland Legacy Rebels. San Angelo Central (5-2, 2-0) vs. Midland Legacy (3-4, 1-1) Central won their second district game against the Odessa Bronchos last Friday night as did the Rebels against the Permian Panthers. The Bobcats are riding a four-game winning streak and will look to continue that when they travel to Midland this week. Everything with Central starts with electric quarterback Tyler Hill who has gone 103-160 for 1,240 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two…
PREVIEW: Stout Wall Hawks Look to go 3-0 in District Against TLCA
SAN ANGELO- The Wall Hawks have shut out two district opponents and will look to stay perfect in district when they take on the San Angelo TLCA Eagles. Wall (6-1, 2-0) vs San Angelo TLCA (3-4, 1-1) Last week, the Hawks beat up the Ballinger Bearcats after crushing Grape Creek the week before. Against Ballinger, the offense put up 357 rushing yards, 144 from Nathan Pepper, and five touchdowns, two from Pepper. 10 different players had at least one chance to run the ball. In the last two games, the offense has put up 104 points and 882 yards. The defense has been equally impressive and has…
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co.
DAILY LIVE!| Yellowstone Actor to Buy Local Coffee Business!
Today on LIVE!, Cade Simmons of Carpet Tech drops by and talks about their expanded business to San Angelo. Also, Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser's investment group has bought Longhorn Coffee in San Angelo, Day 3 of the Gonzalez Trial has taken place, a semi-truck crashed into a light pole in San Angelo, the San Angelo VA Clinic will be renamed after Charles and Joanne Powell, and the Wall Hawks will look to stay perfect in District against San Angelo TLCA.
Much Needed Rain Fell Sunday Followed by the Coolest Temps of the Season
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo was inundated with rainfall overnight with more forecast on Monday accompanied by the coolest temperatures of the fall season. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in San Angelo emptied 1.2 inches of rain out of their gauge at midnight Sunday night which makes a total of 1.5 inches for October. That puts the city at 9.08 inches for the year which is still a whopping 8.67 inches below normal as the drought continues.
San Angelo Police Release Details on Knickerbocker Rd. Motorcycle Crash
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Monday morning released more details on that serious motorcycle crash on Knickerbocker Rd. near San Angelo stadium Saturday night. As we reported Saturday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a high speed crash on Knickerbocker Rd. and police were investigating the scene long after the crash.
WATCH: Scary Crash Sends SUV Through Burger King
MIDLAND – A two vehicle crash Sunday in Midland sent an SUV through the Burger King on Andrews Highway. According to information from the Midland Police Department, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy.
Attorneys Rest in Gruesome Gonzales Vehicular Manslaughter Trial
SAN ANGELO – Day three of the Antonio Gonzales vehicular manslaughter jury trial resumed Wednesday morning with witness testimony from the forensic examiner who performed the autopsy on the three teens killed in the fatal crash. As we previously reported, Gonzales is of trial for his role in a...
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Sergeant Injured in Car Crash During Arrest
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo Police Sergeant suffered injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash while attempting to stop a fleeing suspect early Monday morning. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department revealed that on October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, A San Angelo Police Patrol Officer observed a white in color Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way.
Jury Sees Body Cam Footage from Deadly Gruesome San Angelo Crash
SAN ANGELO – The jury trial of Antonio Gonzales for a crash that killed three teenagers in San Angelo began on Monday. Gonzales is charged with three counts of manslaughter as well as three counts of evading arrest that caused death for a crash that occurred on Mar. 19, 2021. Gonzales is accused of running from police before crashing his vehicle at the intersection of W. Avenue N and S. Bryant. Gonzales was 17 at the time. Others in the crash included a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, and a 12-year-old male.
Public Intoxication Arrests & Illegal Alien Holds Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San...
City Eyes Moving the Landfill
SAN ANGELO, TX — City leaders want to move the San Angelo landfill from its current location at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway on San Angelo’s northeast side. The landfill has been owned by the City of San Angelo since 1984 who hired Republic Services (and two previous companies Republic bought out years ago) to manage it. The old landfill has less than 10 years of life left as it is filling up according to schedule. Now, City officials are in the process of studying moving the location of the landfill to a City Farm tract located near the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
OPINION: Expat & Former San Angelo Mayor Lown Says Sanctuary City Issue is Extreme & Divisive
SAN ANGELO – Former San Angelo Mayor J.W. Lown has weighed in on the Sanctuary City for the Unborn issue before San Angelo voters in November in a Letter to the Editor submitted to San Angelo Live. Lown now lives in central Mexico with his spouse. He has business...
Everything We Know About the Future of San Angelo's Former China Garden Restaurant
SAN ANGELO – For weeks now crews have been working on San Angelo's former China Garden Restaurant on the corner of College Hills and Loop 306. China Garden was forced to close in 2018 after the owner Ai Shu Cheng was found guilty of filing false income tax reports to the IRS. In an article published in Apr. of 2017 by San Angelo LIVE! we pulled finance reports. In those reports it was found out that Cheng under reported his income multiple times.
Arrests for Drug Possession Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
WARNING: Scammers Targeting Tom Green County Property Tax Payers with Fake Warrant Letter
SAN ANGELO – Scammers are targeting property owners in Tom Green County who owe taxes to the Tom Green County Appraisal District with a fake letter and officials want to warn the public. According to information from Tax Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Tyler Johnson, a letter has been sent...
