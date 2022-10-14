Read full article on original website
Related
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
Lessenberry: A race for control of Congress
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — Four years ago, Michigan Republicans found an unexpected charismatic star candidate: John James, an African-American businessman who graduated from West Point, and served with distinction in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following two tours of duty in Iraq, he earned his MBA at the University of Michigan and then went to work for the global supply chain management company his father founded. Four years ago, at 37, he decided to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, to challenge incumbent Debbie Stabenow. He won the nomination, thanks both to lackluster competition and a timely endorsement from...
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN has spoken to almost a dozen Iranians who have shared first-hand accounts of torture in either the 2019 and 2022 protests, or who have had loved ones die or disappear while in the custody of authorities.
Malaysia election set for Nov. 19 amid fear of floods
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia's Election Commission said Thursday that national elections will be held on Nov. 19, amid concerns that heavy rain and floods during the year-end monsoon season may deter voters. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Oct. 10 for early polls, ignoring...
Comments / 0