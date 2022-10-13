Fallout: New Vegas followers would love an Obsidian developed sport, and a brand new interview with the studio’s CEO exhibits that he would like to do one other one too. It was the unique Fallout’s twenty fifth anniversary earlier this month, and to rejoice DualShockers spoke with Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart, speaking to him about whether or not the studio would ever come again to the sequence. “If we ever acquired the chance to make one other Fallout sport, we might make it,” Urquhart answered when requested if Obsidian would say sure to work on a brand new sport.

19 HOURS AGO