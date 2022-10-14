PayPal is launching a brand new rewards program to assist individuals discover offers on the web and get monetary savings with the corporate’s Honey acquisition at its core. Honey is a browser extension that scours the web searching for offers, promo codes, or coupons for on-line retailers (and a well-liked YouTube channel sponsor). PayPal bought the developer behind Honey (opens in new tab) again in early 2020, however didn’t actually do a lot with it till at the moment. Now with the aptly named PayPal Rewards (opens in new tab), features of Honey will function the inspiration for the brand new program. The corporate states its motivation behind the PayPal Rewards is to assist individuals “navigate excessive costs [as we head] into the vacation buying season.”

