Read full article on original website
Related
Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts
Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Lessenberry: A race for control of Congress
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — Four years ago, Michigan Republicans found an unexpected charismatic star candidate: John James, an African-American businessman who graduated from West Point, and served with distinction in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following two tours of duty in Iraq, he earned his MBA at the University of Michigan and then went to work for the global supply chain management company his father founded. Four years ago, at 37, he decided to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, to challenge incumbent Debbie Stabenow. He won the nomination, thanks both to lackluster competition and a timely endorsement from...
Comments / 0