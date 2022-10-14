Russia has declared it will continue to strike Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure as a cold and brutal winter approaches for the war-torn nation. In response, Ukrainians have been urged to limit their electricity use for the first time to allow energy companies to repair power facilities which have been battered in the last week. One energy official said 40 per cent of Ukraine’s electric power system has been damaged. The president’s office told Ukrainians late on Wednesday that they should minimise their use of electricity from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and prepare for...

57 MINUTES AGO