EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Silvertips defenseman Tarin Smith has officially been named to Canada Red’s roster for the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The tournament is set to begin on Nov. 3 and run through Nov. 12 in Langley and Delta, B.C. Smith is one of 24 Western Hockey League players to participate in this year’s tournament. He will wear #6.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO