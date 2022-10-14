Read full article on original website
Related
rjbroadcasting.com
Wild Rice Watershed District
ADA, MN—The Upper Reaches project on the Wild Rice River southeast of Ada is nearly completed. Tara Jenson with the Wild Rice Watershed District has this update. Jenson says the Watershed District has also been getting reports of beavers in ditches. You can reach the Wild Rice Watershed District...
rjbroadcasting.com
Ulen-Hitterdal School Board meeting
ULEN, MN—At last week’s Ulen-Hitterdal School Board meeting, the Board got an insurance update. Superintendent Dustin Flaten says there was interesting news. Flaten says the Board also received an update on enrollment in the school district. The Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal girls’ varsity basketball team is also looking for...
rjbroadcasting.com
Grants available for Mahnomen business
MAHNOMEN, MN—Grant money is being made available to help businesses along the Highway 59 corridor in Mahnomen make improvements. Mahnomen County Administrator CJ Hall explains. The Mahnomen Economic Development Authority is a joint effort of the city, county and tribe. For more information, go to http://www.nwmf.org/resources/grants/open-grant-rounds/.
rjbroadcasting.com
Halloween safety
Halloween is about two weeks away. The annual appearance of kids in costumes is meant to be a fun night, but Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman says Halloween can also be a dangerous night. Tadman has some Halloween safety reminders. Tadman also has Halloween safety reminders for drivers and homeowners.
Comments / 0