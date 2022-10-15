Snake River runs past American Falls in blowout win, securing district crown

AMERICAN FALLS — Johnny Jones could have watched an episode of Peaky Blinders with the time he had. As the Snake River running back sprinted downfield, covering the opening second-half kickoff to American Falls, he saw the ball harmlessly fall to the turf around the 6. So he scooped it up and walked into the end zone — pushing his club’s lead to four scores before the second half turned six seconds old.

“That was a nice gift that they gave us,” Snake River coach Jeff Dalley laughed. “We were happy with that.”

On Friday night, Snake River didn’t have much more trouble securing a 42-0 win over American Falls, earning a 3A District 5 title and a fourth-straight spot in the 3A playoffs.

Here’s what happened on that second-half opening kickoff: American Falls tried to get tricky, so as one returner caught the ball, the other ran past him to receive a handoff — except that’s when things went awry. The Beavers fumbled the ball on the exchange, and neither player could locate the loose ball. It ended up in the hands of Jones, who could have enjoyed a nice nap before walking it in.

That’s about how things went for Snake River, which ran the ball all it liked in this win. Quarterback Danny Wray completed 10 of 14 passes for 91 yards and added five carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, who also got a reliable outing from running back Levi Belnap, who added 16 carries for 99 yards and three scores.

That’s the story of this one: The Panthers just ran the ball. They seldom needed to do anything else. All told, Snake River (5-2, 2-0) totaled 177 rushing yards. They ran and ran and ran. They averaged better than five yards per carry, carving up the Beavers’ defense at every turn.

“I think we’re a pretty balanced team, so it’s hard for anybody to really key on anything,” Dalley said. “So if they’re worried about us running, we can throw. But we’ve got five linemen who have been together for I don’t know how long, and they’re seniors, they’re great kids, they do a great job. And they take it personal when things aren’t going their way.”

Few things didn’t go the Panthers’ way. They opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown rush from Wray, added to it with a one-yard plunge from Belnap, and before halftime arrived, Belnap surged in from eight yards out. That handed the visitors a 21-0 lead at the intermission.

The intriguing part is this: Belnap hasn’t always been his team’s starting running back. That job belonged to Danny Molina, at least for the first stretch of the season, but he pulled a hamstring, an injury that has kept him on the shelf since Sept. 9. The good news for the Panthers is at least for this win, they didn’t look much different.

“He’s really patient,” Dalley said. “He gets behind those big linemen and he just patiently runs behind them, and when he sees the opening, he takes off. He does a great job. He’s a tough kid and does a good job back there.”

On that front, little changed as the night unfolded. What might have been more interesting was this: Snake River’s defense never blinked. In total, the Panthers allowed just 118 yards, 89 on the ground and 29 through the air. On their one scoring opportunity, the Beavers caught what looked like a touchdown pass — but officials ruled the catch happened out of bounds.

In other words, even on the rare occasion issues surfaced in Snake River’s defense, the Panthers never let them turn into points.

“They flew the ball,” Dalley said. “We had a lot of guys around the ball and that’s what we need to do. I’m happy for our secondary. Our secondary did a good job. We didn’t give up any big plays there. Overall, defensively, I was happy on all (fronts) of it. I was happy for the way they played and the way they got after it.”

For Snake River, all that’s left to do is visit Preston next week, then kick off the state playoffs. The Panthers don’t know their seed, but they do know they will likely host a first-round playoff game. Not bad for a first-year head coach — even if it’s his second stint.

SNAKE RIVER 42, AMERICAN FALLS 0

Scoring summary

First quarter

S — Wray 30 rush (PAT good), 8:35

S — Belnap 1 rush (PAT good), 2:32

Second quarter

S — Belnap 8 rush (PAT good), 2:54

Third quarter

S — 21 Ethingon 6 fumble return (PAT good), 11:52

S — Belnap 9 rush (PAT good), 8:52

S — Anderton 3 rush (PAT good), 0:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Snake River: Belnap 16-99, Anderton 6-9, Wray 5-63, Serna 1-6, No. 10 2 (-5), Ethington 2-3, Palmer 1-2. American Falls: Cervantes 9-61, Angulo 3-7, Smith 3-3, Osborne 4-18.

PASSING — Snake River: Wray 10-14-91 0, No. 10 2-2-43 0. American Falls: Smith 5-12-29 0. Brower 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING — Snake River: Belnap 3-15, Parris 5-49, Serna 1-24, Martin 1-3, No. 19 1-20, Walker 1-23. American Falls: Brower 3-30, Cervantes 2 (-1).