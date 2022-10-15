ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Falls, ID

Snake River runs past American Falls in blowout win, securing district crown

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

AMERICAN FALLS — Johnny Jones could have watched an episode of Peaky Blinders with the time he had. As the Snake River running back sprinted downfield, covering the opening second-half kickoff to American Falls, he saw the ball harmlessly fall to the turf around the 6. So he scooped it up and walked into the end zone — pushing his club’s lead to four scores before the second half turned six seconds old.

“That was a nice gift that they gave us,” Snake River coach Jeff Dalley laughed. “We were happy with that.”

On Friday night, Snake River didn’t have much more trouble securing a 42-0 win over American Falls, earning a 3A District 5 title and a fourth-straight spot in the 3A playoffs.

Here’s what happened on that second-half opening kickoff: American Falls tried to get tricky, so as one returner caught the ball, the other ran past him to receive a handoff — except that’s when things went awry. The Beavers fumbled the ball on the exchange, and neither player could locate the loose ball. It ended up in the hands of Jones, who could have enjoyed a nice nap before walking it in.

That’s about how things went for Snake River, which ran the ball all it liked in this win. Quarterback Danny Wray completed 10 of 14 passes for 91 yards and added five carries for 63 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, who also got a reliable outing from running back Levi Belnap, who added 16 carries for 99 yards and three scores.

That’s the story of this one: The Panthers just ran the ball. They seldom needed to do anything else. All told, Snake River (5-2, 2-0) totaled 177 rushing yards. They ran and ran and ran. They averaged better than five yards per carry, carving up the Beavers’ defense at every turn.

“I think we’re a pretty balanced team, so it’s hard for anybody to really key on anything,” Dalley said. “So if they’re worried about us running, we can throw. But we’ve got five linemen who have been together for I don’t know how long, and they’re seniors, they’re great kids, they do a great job. And they take it personal when things aren’t going their way.”

Few things didn’t go the Panthers’ way. They opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown rush from Wray, added to it with a one-yard plunge from Belnap, and before halftime arrived, Belnap surged in from eight yards out. That handed the visitors a 21-0 lead at the intermission.

The intriguing part is this: Belnap hasn’t always been his team’s starting running back. That job belonged to Danny Molina, at least for the first stretch of the season, but he pulled a hamstring, an injury that has kept him on the shelf since Sept. 9. The good news for the Panthers is at least for this win, they didn’t look much different.

“He’s really patient,” Dalley said. “He gets behind those big linemen and he just patiently runs behind them, and when he sees the opening, he takes off. He does a great job. He’s a tough kid and does a good job back there.”

On that front, little changed as the night unfolded. What might have been more interesting was this: Snake River’s defense never blinked. In total, the Panthers allowed just 118 yards, 89 on the ground and 29 through the air. On their one scoring opportunity, the Beavers caught what looked like a touchdown pass — but officials ruled the catch happened out of bounds.

In other words, even on the rare occasion issues surfaced in Snake River’s defense, the Panthers never let them turn into points.

“They flew the ball,” Dalley said. “We had a lot of guys around the ball and that’s what we need to do. I’m happy for our secondary. Our secondary did a good job. We didn’t give up any big plays there. Overall, defensively, I was happy on all (fronts) of it. I was happy for the way they played and the way they got after it.”

For Snake River, all that’s left to do is visit Preston next week, then kick off the state playoffs. The Panthers don’t know their seed, but they do know they will likely host a first-round playoff game. Not bad for a first-year head coach — even if it’s his second stint.

SNAKE RIVER 42, AMERICAN FALLS 0

Scoring summary

First quarter

S — Wray 30 rush (PAT good), 8:35

S — Belnap 1 rush (PAT good), 2:32

Second quarter

S — Belnap 8 rush (PAT good), 2:54

Third quarter

S — 21 Ethingon 6 fumble return (PAT good), 11:52

S — Belnap 9 rush (PAT good), 8:52

S — Anderton 3 rush (PAT good), 0:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Snake River: Belnap 16-99, Anderton 6-9, Wray 5-63, Serna 1-6, No. 10 2 (-5), Ethington 2-3, Palmer 1-2. American Falls: Cervantes 9-61, Angulo 3-7, Smith 3-3, Osborne 4-18.

PASSING — Snake River: Wray 10-14-91 0, No. 10 2-2-43 0. American Falls: Smith 5-12-29 0. Brower 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING — Snake River: Belnap 3-15, Parris 5-49, Serna 1-24, Martin 1-3, No. 19 1-20, Walker 1-23. American Falls: Brower 3-30, Cervantes 2 (-1).

Idaho State Journal

In latest HS FB media poll, there's a new No. 1 in 2A

Don’t look now, but in the latest high school football media poll, we have a new top-ranked team in Class 2A: Bear Lake. The Bears leapfrogged perennial titan West Side by a single vote, making them the classification’s top team this week. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland stayed put at No. 5 in 5A and Aberdeen dropped one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
ABERDEEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU linebacker Charles Ike named Big Sky Defensive Player of Week

Idaho State’s week of firsts isn’t over yet. On Monday, two days after the Bengals topped Cal Poly for their first win of the season, linebacker Charles Ike was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It’s ISU’s first weekly award of the season. “I thought Charles played probably his best game of the season,” Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle said on Monday afternoon. “(The award) is...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Pinehurst Floral & Greenhouse, 4101 Pole Line Road in Pocatello, will host the annual Scarecrow Auction and Chili War from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This is a fundraising event for ISU student-athletes. Admission is free. Thursday ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho

INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
INKOM, ID
eastidahonews.com

Carcass of big game animal left to waste

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.
POWER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Scouting for Food Community Food Drive set for Saturday in Scout Mountain District

POCATELLO — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America and their co-sponsors are inviting local residents to participate the annual Scouting for Food community food drive Saturday to help fill local food banks to supply needs during the upcoming holiday season and beyond. “This is one of the largest food drives of the year for the foodbank,” said Kia Shaw, branch manager for the eastern branch of the Idaho Foodbank. “Because of inflation, we are seeing more families dealing with food insecurity that have never been in this situation before.” Co-sponsors of this year’s Scouting for Food drive include Melaleuca, JustServe, the Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. The local Scout Mountain District includes the towns and areas around Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Inkom, McCammon, Malad and Soda Springs. The American Falls and Malad communities will be conducting their food collection from 9 a.m. to noon. All other communities will collect food donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. Non-perishable food items can be taken to various drop-off locations. The following drop-off locations have been confirmed: — Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: — Pocatello/Chubbuck: Idaho Food Bank, 555 S. First Ave., Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 1000 Pocatello Creek Road, Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 911 N. Main St., Pocatello; Grand Teton Council BSA Office, 2306 Pocatello Creek Road, Pocatello; Smith’s Food and Drug, 4845 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck; Pocatello Community Charter School, 995 S. Arthur Ave., Pocatello. — Inkom: Bisharat Market and Automotive, 112 Old Highway 30. — McCammon: McCammon City Park, 700 Center St. — Soda Springs: Scout House; Lallatin’s Grocery, 39 W. 2nd S.; Broulim’s, 89 W. 2nd S. — Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon: — American Falls: SEICCA, 505 N. Oregon Trail; Les Schwaab; Ken’s; Pink Lady Store in Power County Hospital; Rockland Pharmacy; Lamb Weston; Family Dollar; The Ranch; Ace Hardware; Bingham Ag and M&J’s Restaurant. — Malad: Victory Baptist Church, 448 S. Main St. For more information on Scouting for Food or other scouting programs in our area, contact the Pocatello Boy Scout Service Center at (208) 233-4600.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rigby woman sets new catch-and-release record at Henrys Lake

HENRYS LAKE – Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey’s fish comfortably cruises past the prior record – an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer found shot and left to waste near Inkom

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11. Violations associated with this incident include taking a mule deer doe during closed season and wasteful destruction. Though general deer season opened on Oct. 10, there are no antlerless hunts open in the Southeast Region other than a few controlled hunts with either-sex opportunities. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Greeting card watercolor and ink class scheduled for Nov. 12

POCATELLO — Just in time for the holidays, join popular watercolor artist Elizabeth “Betsy” Larowe as she teaches how to create stunning watercolor and ink greeting cards. The class will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St.
POCATELLO, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University to celebrate Homecoming this week

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating Homecoming 2022 this week with a variety of traditional events. All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students and alumni, visit isu.edu/homecoming. Here are a few highlights: Friday, Oct. 14 President’s Recognition Dinner, 7 p.m. (reception at...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Festival of Trees scheduled Nov. 16-19; tickets now on sale

POCATELLO, Idaho — The annual Festival of Trees event will be held Nov. 16-19 in Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale, and admission is $5 for general admission events. This year's Festival of Trees is being hosted by the ISU College of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

TOP COP: Chief Schei presented with POST Academy's highest award

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks Tuesday and the agency’s chief received the highest award from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training academy. Chief Roger Schei was awarded with the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in the state. “This certificate is presented to those senior officers at the pinnacle...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU ROTC unveils wall display honoring past officers

POCATELLO — The ROTC at Idaho State University on Friday unveiled a wall display showcasing all the past Officers in Charge and Noncommissioned Officers in Charge of the program. The event was conducted by Captain Michael Goering, current Officer In Charge of the program. After saying a few words, he invited Cadet Kyler Miller, who helped work on the project, to address the audience. Cadet Miller said when he first...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pelzel, Pamela Joy

Pamela Pelzel Joy Pelzel Pamela Joy Pelzel, 66, passed away on October 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Awaiting her arrival at the gates of Heaven was her dog, Slider, who was her companion for 16 years, along with her other beloved pets Cody, Sage, her horses, and the first family pet, Frosty. Pamela was born April 8, 1956 in Barstow, California. Pam was a graduate of Pocatello High School, 1974, and was on the honor roll. Pam worked for Idaho Power and then spent many years with Portneuf Medical Center. She finished her career with Meals on Wheels, which she loved dearly. Pam was an accomplished horsewoman, winning many trophies, ribbons and belt buckles. Pam then found Agility for Dogs. She talked about every win with such excitement and joy she gained a new family along with their 4-legged friends, and we felt like we knew them, too. She won so many ribbons between all of her dogs that there were too many to count. Slider was Pam's Top Dog, winning at least 50 to 100 ribbons a year. Pam was proud of all of her pets and their accomplishments. They were just like her kids, and she took them traveling between Farmington, UT, Reno, NV, and Pocatello, ID. She loved the Agility so much it started to rub off on her mother, Lucille. Pam is survived by her mother, Lucille Balis, brother Randy Pelzel and his wife Patty, cousins Kelly and Jamie, and many other cousins. Not to be left out are her many agility friends (and now family). She is preceded in death by her father, Dalton E. Pelzel, her favorite uncle Wilbur and aunt Lee Krein, and other aunts, uncles, cousins and so many precious beloved 4-legged furry family members. Pam, we love you and miss you more each day and we are very happy you are with all of your best furry friends. Love, Mom, Randy and Patty.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Here’s the latest on the I-86/I-15 system interchange project

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department’s rebuild of the System Interchange for I-86 and I-15 at Pocatello is in full swing with crews working multiple areas throughout the worksite. As part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho initiative, the project is quickly changing how the heart of the Interstate in Pocatello appears.
POCATELLO, ID
