Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Lance Leipold provides team updates ahead of Week 8
Kansas football (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) will look to bounce back from consecutive losses on Saturday as it travels south to take on Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) on Saturday. The last time out, KU lost to Oklahoma 52-42 on the road, giving the Jayhawks back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Baylor, on the other hand, enters the game after it fell to West Virginia on the road this past Thursday. The Bears have also lost two straight, as they dropped their previous game against Oklahoma State. In the matchup, KU will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak to Baylor. The last time the Jayhawks defeated the Bears was in 2007, when KU won 58-10.
Kevin McCullar embracing new challenges with KU, enjoys first Late Night experience
After a 2021-22 season at Texas Tech that saw him average over 10 points, collect a Big 12 Honorable Mention honor and be one of the most impactful players on a Red Raider team that made a run to the Sweet 16, Kevin McCullar faces a new challenge with KU after transferring to Lawrence during the offseason.
KU Sports
Former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot headed to Germany to start pro career
Now that he has picked up his national championship ring and seen the 2022 National Champions banner unveiled at Allen Fieldhouse at last week's Late Night in the Phog, former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot is off to start his professional basketball career. Lightfoot is slated to fly to Germany...
KU falls out of polls, K-State stays put at no. 17
The Kansas Jayhawks have fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll in football.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day. “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
addictedtovacation.com
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
Shooting victims found at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City police responded to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot.
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
KCTV 5
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
iheartlocalmusic.com
What an average Saturday looks like for music lovers in Lawrence, Kansas
Really, having too many shows to go to is a good problem to have. Lawrence, Kansas, is a music town… the best damn music town on the planet in our professional opinion (and it is our profession). So it’s no surprise that we came face to face with a Saturday so jam-packed full of live music, we didn’t know which one to go to. So we went to all of them.
Dump truck wedged under Kansas highway bridge
Lawrence crews closed busy Kansas Highway 10 after a truck driver forgot to lower the dump bed and hit a bridge deck.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0