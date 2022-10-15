Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Accused killer George Wagner blasts interrogators during surprise interview in Montana
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner uttered what could be a prophetic statement when he mistakenly thought his ex-wife might get custody of their son a little more than a year after the 2016 Pike County massacre. "I'm bringing all hell with me," Wagner said. The 31-year-old is on trial...
Local Ohio restaurant to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – A national media and marketing company is focusing on a local Mom-and-Pop restaurant. “America’s Best Restaurants” is spending part of the day at the Coal Grove Freezette, a family owned and operated restaurant that has been in business in the town for the past 21 years. The restaurant is known […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial
MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
WSAZ
Waverly man killed in crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
Pike County murder trial: Wiretaps played for jury
The trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued into its sixth week of testimony on Monday, with the prosecution continuing to call witnesses.
wchstv.com
Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
spectrumnews1.com
Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
wvxu.org
GE Aviation successfully tests another engine on 100% sustainable jet fuel
At its Peebles, Ohio, testing facility, GE Aviation is fueling a corporate business jet engine with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This is the second engine its tested with fuel made up entirely of fats, oils and greases. ASTM International has approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel blends to date up to...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Car Thief Stole a Second Truck after Wrecking and Running from Law Enforcement
CHILLICOTHE – A man was tracked down and arrested after running from Ohio State Highway Patrol after a short chase around 10 am on Monday, but not until he stole a second truck parked not too far from where he ran. According to reports, a man was driving the...
