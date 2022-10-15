ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
WELLSTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial

MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Waverly man killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
WAVERLY, OH
wchstv.com

Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wvxu.org

GE Aviation successfully tests another engine on 100% sustainable jet fuel

At its Peebles, Ohio, testing facility, GE Aviation is fueling a corporate business jet engine with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This is the second engine its tested with fuel made up entirely of fats, oils and greases. ASTM International has approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel blends to date up to...
PEEBLES, OH

