You can feel the excitement in the air for No. 17 Kansas State this week. "The lights are bright for sure," K-State defensive tackle Eli Huggins said. Two weeks have passed since the Wildcats outlasted Iowa State to keep their perfect start to the Big 12 Conference season intact. Now K-State, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, prepares to face No. 8 TCU, 6-0 and 3-0, in Saturday's 7 p.m. kickoff (FS1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO