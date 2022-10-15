ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Bring Newborn Son Rise Messiah To Son’s Basketball Game: Photos

By Audrey Rock
 4 days ago
Image Credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Nick Cannon, 42, and baby mama Brittany Bell made an appearance at his son’s basketball game on Friday, October 14! The serial father was seen walking alongside Brittany, 34, in Thousand Oaks, California, where he wore head to black and pushed a stroller. He was dressed for the cold, rocking both a beanie cap and hoodie with sneakers. Brittany, who just gave birth to Nick’s 10th child Rise Messiah on September 23, held their tiny baby son as she shielded the 3-week-old infant with a gray wrap over her shoulders. She also wore a pink flannel mini dress ensemble and white sneakers as she carried the little one, who was wearing green footie leggings under his mama’s protective arm.

Nick Cannon holds one of his children at his son's basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California on October 14, 2022.

It’s unclear which child’s game the rapper was attending, but his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, are closest in age to Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 9, and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell, 10 — and dad Kanye West was also seen at the game with North, even pausing outside to hug Nick. Nick’s Friday appearance with the infant, along with what appeared to be one of his one-year-old twins with Abby De La Rosa in the stroller, belies a year of nearly constant pregnancy and birth announcements for The Nick Cannon Show host.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell in Thousand Oaks, California on October 14, 2022 with their infant daughter Onyx and one of Nick's toddler twins.

Just before Rise’s arrival, Nick welcomed his 9th child Onyx on Sept. 23, a son with LaNisha Cole. Rise joins Powerful Queen Cannon, 1, and Golden Cannon, 5, in the Brittany branch of Nick’s ever growing family. The Wild ‘n Out star also has a son with Bre Tiesi, Legendary Love, who was born in July. Tragically, his infant son Zen with Alyssa Scott died of a brain tumor at the age of just five months in December of 2021. Nick is also expecting a child with Abby, who revealed earlier this summer that her due date is October 25, per PEOPLE.

In a radio appearance in July, Nick explained that despite the apparent chaos of 10 kids across 6 mothers, his children are “on purpose.” “I don’t have no accident,” he said during his Power 106 Radio Show. “Trust me there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Nick Cannon’s Baby Mamas, Including Bre Tiesi & Abby De La Rosa, Wish Him A Happy 42nd Birthday

Two of Nick Cannon‘s baby mamas gave him a special birthday shoutout on social media! The actor, who turned 42 on Oct. 8, is the father of 10 children and has another on the way, and gratitude was shown from both Bre Tiesi, who’s the mother of his newborn Legendary, and Abby De La Rosa, who’s pregnant with his 11th child and is the mother of his one-year-old twins Zillion and Zion, on the special occasion. The ladies both posed loving messages attached to a photo and a video clip of their kids on social media.
