Virginia Beach, Va. -- University of Lynchburg women's soccer battled Virginia Wesleyan to a 0-0 draw Wednesday evening. The Hornets made the trip up to the beach sporting an undefeated conference record with six wins and took on the 23rd-ranked Marlins. Lynchburg outshot the Marlins 19-17, and junior goalkeeper Jade Lecklider made eight saves, but the two teams finished up the 90 minutes of action scoreless. Lynchburg still sits atop the ODAC standings with 19 points and 6-0-1 record.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO