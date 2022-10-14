The Tulsa women's soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to UCF on Sunday afternoon at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane fell to 7-5-3 on the season and 2-2-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Knights moved to 6-2-4 overall and remained undefeated and on top of the league standings with a 4-0-1 record.

