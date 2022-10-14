Read full article on original website
Kalsu Secures Triple-Double In 3-1 Loss To Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio — Junior setter Avery Kalsu recorded her first-career triple-double during The University of Tulsa volleyball team's 3-1 loss (21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25) to the Cincinnati Bearcats Sunday on the road in Ohio. The fifth-consecutive loss dropped Tulsa's record to 9-10 overall and 2-5 in AAC action. Kalsu,...
Tulsa Drops 3-2 Decision to League-Leading UCF
The Tulsa women's soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to UCF on Sunday afternoon at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane fell to 7-5-3 on the season and 2-2-2 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Knights moved to 6-2-4 overall and remained undefeated and on top of the league standings with a 4-0-1 record.
Monfort Advances To Singles Round Of 32 At ITA Regional Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. — Senior Laia Conde Monfort of The University of Tulsa women's tennis team advanced Friday to the Singles Round of 32 during the ITA Women's Central Regional Championships in Stillwater. The senior from Castello, Spain took down Missouri's Christine Canete 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64...
Tulsa Trio Score Goals in 3-0 Win Over Memphis
Tulsa's 17th-ranked men's soccer team recorded a 3-0 win over Memphis on Saturday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane moved to 7-2-2 on the season and 3-2-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 6-3-3 overall and 3-2-1 in the league. "Obviously,...
Four Golden Hurricane Men Finish in Top 20 at Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. –– — Four University of Tulsa men's cross-country runners finished in the top 20 of the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Zimmer Championship Course, leading the fifth-ranked Golden Hurricane to a sixth-place finish. Micheal Power (11th) navigated the course 8k championship course...
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Game Moved to 6 PM Tonight
The Tulsa men's soccer game against Memphis, originally scheduled for 7:00 pm tonight, will now begin at 6:00 pm tonight at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The game is being moved due to inclement weather moving into the area this evening.
