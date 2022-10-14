ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men's Soccer Gets Back into Non-League Play at Loyola

Teams: Cleveland State (9-2-2) vs. Loyola (6-2-4) The Green and White will play their first of two straight non-league games tomorrow at Loyola with a 7 p.m. eastern time kickoff. Previous Outing. Cleveland State had their eight-game unbeaten streak and five-match winning streak ended on Saturday at Northern Kentucky 2-1....
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Picks Up Sweep Over Robert Morris

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State volleyball team closed out its current three-match homestand Tuesday evening, earning a 3-0 victory against Robert Morris. Offensively, the Viking trio of Lydia Latimer, Madison Olinger and Laken Voss all tallied 10 kills, while Karly Klaer notched 33 assists as Cleveland State recorded a .387 hitting percentage.
CLEVELAND, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Basketball Single Game Tickets On Sale NOW!

With just over two weeks to go before the exhibition opener, single game tickets for Cleveland State Men's Basketball are on sale. Viking fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets for any home game. The schedule features 16 home games, including ten against Horizon League opponents. Discounted tickets are available...
CLEVELAND, OH

