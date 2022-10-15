ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
AccuWeather

A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Houses in Florida Expected to Remain Submerged in Floodwaters Until Thanksgiving in November

Flooded Florida houses due to Hurricane Ian are expected to remain submerged in floodwaters until the Thanksgiving celebrate in late November, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns. One factor behind this is the amount of St. John's River, located in the east side of the state, drained the historic rainfall brought by Ian when it made landfall in the Sunshine State more than two weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
FLORIDA STATE
WJLA

Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain and wind to DMV this weekend; what to expect

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made a third landfall early Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Ian made its first landfall over western Cuba early Tuesday morning, as a Category 3 hurricane and made its second landfall Wednesday afternoon (3:05 p.m. EDT) along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, as a strong Category 4 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Suggest Tropical Storm Julia Could Impact East Pacific or the Gulf of Mexico

Forecasts reported that Tropical Storm Julia could extend its impact on the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Julia is downgraded to a tropical storm after losing its wind intensity. Weather agencies have been monitoring the developments of tropical storm Julia, which formed over the Caribbean Sea on...
Washington Examiner

Florida's tough, modern building codes greatly reduced Ian's damage

When Hurricane Ian made landfall around Fort Myers, Florida, as a Category 4 hurricane, it became one of the strongest storms to hit the United States. The damage in coastal and low areas was catastrophic, with a record-breaking storm surge washing away houses, roads, and bridges and leaving at least 80 people dead. Amid all this devastation, our early assessments reveal a silver lining — one that is instructive for the rest of the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Torrential rainfall leads to more flooding in waterlogged southeastern Australia

Torrential rainfall led to dozens of rescues, hundreds of evacuations and thousands of power outages across southeastern Australia as a powerful storm buffeted the area on Thursday. AccuWeather forecasters say gushing rainfall quickly flooded streets and caused rivers and streams to swell to dangerous levels. Portions of the Australian states...

Comments / 0

Community Policy