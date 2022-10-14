The Alec Baldwin western Rust is set to scout locations in California next week, near Palm Springs and the Nevada border, though no final decision has been made where the Joel Souza directed movie will actually be shot when it resumes production in January. Said one insider close to the Rust production on the reasons why the film would not return to New Mexico: “It’s emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to the same place”; that being where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died a year ago from a discharged prop gun that was held by Baldwin after...

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO