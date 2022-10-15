ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Search on for person behind robberies on Green Line on city's West Side

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14B815_0iZuZ2au00

Police say one suspect is connected to three robberies on CTA Green Line 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Friday night were asking for help finding a person suspected in three robberies on the CTA Green Line on the city's West Side.

The robberies occurred in the area of the Cicero and Laramie stops on the Chicago Transit Authority line, police said.

The suspect grabbed items from the victim in one robbery, but robbed two other victims at gunpoint, police said. In the gunpoint robberies, the suspect put the front of the gun on the torso of each victim and demanded property.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but did release a couple of surveillance photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STbRr_0iZuZ2au00
Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of copper pipe thefts in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about thieves targeting copper pipes in buildings that are under construction or being renovated on the West Side.Police said thieves stole the copper pipes from at least three buildings in the South Austin neighborhood between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14:The 800 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 5,The 900 block of North Austin Boulevard between 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11,The 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue between midnight and 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 14.Police said the thieves have used windows to get inside.Police have only a vague description of a suspect, who was wearing a black doo-rag, black hoodie, a white shirt with "Sacked $ Up" written on it, black sweat pants, black gym shoes, and clear protective glasses.Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police, SWAT respond to burglary suspect barricaded inside apartment in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police along with a SWAT team are on the scene of a possible burglary suspect inside an apartment in Edgewater Wednesday morning.Preliminary information says there's a man possibly armed with a firearm barricaded inside a multi-unit apartment complex, in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue. Police believe the man inside is the burglary suspect.Residents are advised to avoid the area. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of pattern of catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday warned of a pattern of catalytic converter thefts on the city's Northwest Side.Police said a crew of thieves has been pulling up alongside parked cars, getting under them, and removing the catalytic converters.There have been half a dozen thefts within a period of a week in the Dunning, Norwood Park, and Portage Park communities. They happened at the following times and locations:Around midnight Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 4100 block of North Monitor Avenue;Between 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 5:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 3400 block of North Oriole Avenue;Between 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, and 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 3700 block of North Osceola Avenue;At 2:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the 3900 block of North Octavia Avenue;At 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the 5200 block of North Neenah Avenue;At 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the 6500 block of North Northwest Highway.Anyone with information is asked o to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

West Ridge liquor store owner, a refugee from Iraq, shot and killed during armed robbery attempt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A liquor store owner was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt Monday night in the West Ridge neighborhood.The deadly shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at J & K Food & Liquor at 6320 N. Western Ave., between Devon and Rosemont avenues in West Ridge, or West Rogers Park. Owner Salim Khamo, 66, was shot and killed.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, surveillance video shows the man suspected of the deadly shooting riding up to the store on a bike.The man rides up and parks the bike next to the store, then walks in....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One dead, one wounded in West Rogers Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and the another is in critical condition after a shooting in West Rogers Park Tuesday afternoon.At 4:40 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle on Estes Avenue east of Rockwell Street when they were hit by gunfire, police said.Both victims were shot in the face and were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, according to police. One of the victims was reported in good condition, while the Fire Department reported the other died.The crime scene is close to Indian Boundary Park. It is also only about a mile from the liquor store on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car

CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Charged with Stealing Mail, USPS Mailbox Keys in Chicago

Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of “Operation Broken Arrow,” an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
29K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy