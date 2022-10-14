Read full article on original website
'Everybody Dance' Documentary Hopes to Inspire Dance Educators to Make the Arts More InclusiveKristyn BurttAgoura Hills, CA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are house hunting in the midst of royal chaosCheryl E PrestonSanta Barbara, CA
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday.
The Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara honored 17 graduates of the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program in a culmination ceremony Monday. The post Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
225 E Pedregosa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
This iconic home, designed by award winning green architect Michelle Kaufman, seamlessly blurs the line between house and garden. This Upper East Contemporary masterpiece is a work of art, where indoor space and outdoor living effortlessly blend together. With articles in Seasons Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens, this luxury eco-friendly home has earned praise from the press for its ''green'' construction and design. Enjoy the comforts of living central to downtown and the historic Santa Barbara Mission and Rose Gardens, with the privacy and prestige that feels like you are a world away. Walk through the door, and you are greeted with an abundance of natural light filling the floor to ceiling windows.
NBC Los Angeles
There's Broom for All as Witches Paddle in Local Harbors
Witches and warlocks are famous for flying around in a fast and expedient fashion, easily moving from one place to another in the blink of an eye, the touch of a nose, or the twitch of a cat's tail. But sometimes?. The ensorcelled beings among us prefer a slower pace,...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
Snapchat’s New Wildlife Crossing AR Experience Hopes To Keep Itself and Mountain Lions From Going Extinct
By 2025, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will span 10 freeway lanes, providing wild animals with safe passage through Agoura Hills. But until then, a new Snapchat filter will give Angelenos a sneak peek at what will one day be the largest wildlife bridge in the world. Built by Snap...
visitventuraca.com
Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots
It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61
The surf-skate community is giving a rousing sendoff for photographer Scott Starr, who died earlier this month at his home in Montecito. He was 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved photographer of surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding, and an archivist of films and television clips featuring the board sports. He also photographed and participated in freestyle Frisbee, and in 1988, won the amateur world championship with doubles partner Tom Cole. A paddle-out and celebration of life will take place on the afternoon of 10/21 at Dos Pueblos Ranch beach.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
thecougarpress.org
Opinion: Yes on Measure E to improve district education
Measure E would provide millions to rejuvenate VUSD schools. Ventura Unified School District Bond Measure “E,” known colloquially as Measure E, is a ballot measure initiated by the VUSD. Registered voters residing within VUSD boundaries will vote on the measure as a part of the general election, with a 55 percent supermajority vote required for its passing.
foxla.com
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
calcoastnews.com
Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc
Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood
A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening shears with […]
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
sitelinesb.com
High-End Sushi Restaurant Confirmed for the Funk Zone
••• Thanks to B. for the tip that Maiz Picante, which I think we can logically deduce will be a Mexican restaurant, is coming to 2714 De La Vina Street, next to Edomasa. According to the beer-wine license application, the proprietors are real estate agents David Back and Monika Draggoo. (I could only wait so long for the woman pictured above to finish her phone call.)
