Ventura, CA

This iconic home, designed by award winning green architect Michelle Kaufman, seamlessly blurs the line between house and garden. This Upper East Contemporary masterpiece is a work of art, where indoor space and outdoor living effortlessly blend together. With articles in Seasons Magazine and Better Homes and Gardens, this luxury eco-friendly home has earned praise from the press for its ''green'' construction and design. Enjoy the comforts of living central to downtown and the historic Santa Barbara Mission and Rose Gardens, with the privacy and prestige that feels like you are a world away. Walk through the door, and you are greeted with an abundance of natural light filling the floor to ceiling windows.
NBC Los Angeles

There's Broom for All as Witches Paddle in Local Harbors

Witches and warlocks are famous for flying around in a fast and expedient fashion, easily moving from one place to another in the blink of an eye, the touch of a nose, or the twitch of a cat's tail. But sometimes?. The ensorcelled beings among us prefer a slower pace,...
visitventuraca.com

Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots

It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61

The surf-skate community is giving a rousing sendoff for photographer Scott Starr, who died earlier this month at his home in Montecito. He was 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved photographer of surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding, and an archivist of films and television clips featuring the board sports. He also photographed and participated in freestyle Frisbee, and in 1988, won the amateur world championship with doubles partner Tom Cole. A paddle-out and celebration of life will take place on the afternoon of 10/21 at Dos Pueblos Ranch beach.
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
thecougarpress.org

Opinion: Yes on Measure E to improve district education

Measure E would provide millions to rejuvenate VUSD schools. Ventura Unified School District Bond Measure “E,” known colloquially as Measure E, is a ballot measure initiated by the VUSD. Registered voters residing within VUSD boundaries will vote on the measure as a part of the general election, with a 55 percent supermajority vote required for its passing.
foxla.com

LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
calcoastnews.com

Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc

Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
KGET

‘This is a very sick person’: Mother speaks out after daughter stabbed by homeless man in North Hollywood

A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening shears with […]
sitelinesb.com

High-End Sushi Restaurant Confirmed for the Funk Zone

••• Thanks to B. for the tip that Maiz Picante, which I think we can logically deduce will be a Mexican restaurant, is coming to 2714 De La Vina Street, next to Edomasa. According to the beer-wine license application, the proprietors are real estate agents David Back and Monika Draggoo. (I could only wait so long for the woman pictured above to finish her phone call.)
