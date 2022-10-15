[Exclusive Interview] Zach Passero Dishes Campfire Stories On Bringing Indie Animated Horror Film ‘The Weird Kidz’ To Life After Eight Years

EXCLUSIVE: Production has just concluded on Jeff Lipsky’s latest feature, Goldilocks and the Two Bears. This is the eighth film directed by the veteran indie executive and filmmaker, and the seventh he’s written. Billed as a “sexy, dark saga,” it centers on three unique strangers who encounter one another in an unoccupied condominium, seven miles from the Las Vegas Strip. In the ensuing eight days they discover how much they actually have in common, and begin to wonder whether they might be each other’s salvation. By the shocking conclusion Ingrid, Ian and Ivy will prove to be a trio of unforgettable characters. Newcomers...

