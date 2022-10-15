[Exclusive Interview] Zach Passero Dishes Campfire Stories On Bringing Indie Animated Horror Film ‘The Weird Kidz’ To Life After Eight Years

Read full article on original website
Jeff Lipsky Completes Production On ‘Goldilocks And The Two Bears’, 8th Feature Directed By Indie Vet
EXCLUSIVE: Production has just concluded on Jeff Lipsky’s latest feature, Goldilocks and the Two Bears. This is the eighth film directed by the veteran indie executive and filmmaker, and the seventh he’s written. Billed as a “sexy, dark saga,” it centers on three unique strangers who encounter one another in an unoccupied condominium, seven miles from the Las Vegas Strip. In the ensuing eight days they discover how much they actually have in common, and begin to wonder whether they might be each other’s salvation. By the shocking conclusion Ingrid, Ian and Ivy will prove to be a trio of unforgettable characters. Newcomers...
Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer
It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
