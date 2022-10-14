Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Don-Wes Flea Market hosts soft reopening
The Don-Wes Flea Market hosted a soft reopening Saturday. It is scheduled to officially re-open its doors in a month. Three months ago, a fire caused major damage to the market. Hidalgo County Fire Marshall ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. The owners waited until officials gave them...
valleybusinessreport.com
Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees
Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
Traffic notice: TxDOT announces closures around Pharr road construction
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State transportation officials will permanently close an existing turnaround for upcoming construction work Friday night in Pharr. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a westbound to eastbound turnaround lane at U.S. Business 83 in Pharr will be permanently closed starting on Friday. TxDOT advises drivers to continue onto Jackson Road […]
KRGV
Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today
The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
KRGV
Made in the 956: Valley hotel owner gives housing to families in need
Most people stay in hotels when they're on vacation or on a business trip, but one Valley man who owns some hotels is using them to help his community. Hiren Govind is the chief operating officer for the Qube Hotel Group, a career that started with his dad. "He's been...
losfresnosnews.net
Gladys Porter Zoo Unveils Master Plan
Brownsville, Texas (Oct 5, 2022) – Last night, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously passed a resolution acknowledging and supporting a new Master Plan for the Gladys Porter Zoo. Pat Burchfield, the Zoo’s Executive Director and Jay Dertinger of PJA Architects highlighted the new exhibits and amenities outlined in the plan, which is intended to serve as a 10-year roadmap that will transform the 50-year-old facility into a bright, modern center for conservation, education and recreation.
freightwaves.com
Texas cold storage facility lays off 64 employees amid meat recall
A cold storage facility in Harlingen, Texas, that has been at the center of a massive recall of frozen meals recently announced the permanent layoff of 64 employees. Valley International Cold Storage filed a WARN notice with the Texas Workforce Commission that “there will be a mass layoff at the facility … on Sept. 15. This mass layoff is expected to be permanent.” The notice with the state was dated Oct. 4.
Los Fresnos Wildlife Park ranks in top 5 of Texas zoo and safari experiences
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos was ranked among the Top 5 Zoo and Safari Experiences in Texas, according to Austin Fit Magazine. The magazine said Fragile Planet is focused on hands-on work with animals, which serves as inspiration for its amphibian conservation breeding project and its junior […]
kurv.com
Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
Customers want Utility CEO fired, auditors recommend “authorities” review failed project report
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project. The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded […]
DPS investigates fatal overnight crash in Brooks County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New details arise on a fatal crash involving the smuggling of 14 migrants in Brooks County. The crash happened about 1:30 am after a Brooks County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a white ford f-150 pickup truck for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop resulting in a high-speed chase. The driver of the pickup rolled the truck over onto a curve.
KRGV
La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash in La Joya
A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly migrant crash that left three people dead in La Joya back in June, according to a post from the La Joya Police Department. Ivan Rios, is charged with three counts of murder and three count of human smuggling, according...
Brownsville bar fire ‘definitely was arson,’ fire marshal says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fire that torched a Brownsville bar last week was intentionally set, according to the fire marshal investigating the case. Fire Marshal Daniel Villarreal told ValleyCentral on Wednesday the fire “definitely was arson. We have video on it.” A security video showed four men starting the Oct. 5 fire at Ibissa […]
KRGV
Body recovered in South Padre Island believed to be missing teen, authorities say
A body recovered off South Padre Island on Thursday is believed to be that of a Los Fresnos teen last seen Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the body was discovered by a group of people out fishing about eight miles north of where the teen originally went missing. Authorities said the body is believed to be the missing swimmer because of an identical tattoo and clothes.
losfresnosnews.net
Spring Into Fall
Norma Cruz , Cameron County Master Gardener & Friends of Los Fresnos Nature Park. Cool weather, comfy blankets, pumpkin-spiced lattes, and a good book are usually on my mind at this time of year, but one other thing is as well, spring. Spring? Really? Yes, there are a number of...
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
KRGV
UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Hervey Saenz was found and returned home at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a male juvenile who was last seen Friday night. A missing person report...
Texas human trafficking crash leaves two migrants dead, a dozen others injured
The Texas Department of Public Safety said that suspected human trafficker crashed during a police chase in South Texas, leaving two migrants dead.
Comments / 3