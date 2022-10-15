ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football bowl projection roundup Week 8

Following two straight losses, the Kentucky Wildcats fought to stop the bleeding and picked up a much-needed victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Now they enter a well-timed bye week and will try to get several key players back to 100%. Following the bye, Kentucky will face off...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky MBB Atop KenPom Preseason Rankings

You know its officially basketball season when you start hearing Ken Pomeroy's name.  The 2023 KenPom preseason college basketball ratings have been released, and it's the Kentucky Wildcats who open the season at No. 1. Some notable ratings of teams that the Wildcats will take on this season: ...
LEXINGTON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky AP High School Football Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. WATCH | CHI...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

KSP searching for missing Dunnville man

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
DUNNVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch begins charging in Starkville

The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
STARKVILLE, MS
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wild wind will continue to increase our fire threat, which is why a Red Flag Warning is active. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, gusting up to 40 mph. A cold front will push across the Bluegrass, this weekend, sparking showers and storms. The best...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wvih.com

State Surplus Online Auction Begins

In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Some Serious Cold Air On The Way

Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.

