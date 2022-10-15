Read full article on original website
Kentucky AP High School Football Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. WATCH | CHI...
KSP searching for missing Dunnville man
As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Dispatch begins charging in Starkville
The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wild wind will continue to increase our fire threat, which is why a Red Flag Warning is active. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, gusting up to 40 mph. A cold front will push across the Bluegrass, this weekend, sparking showers and storms. The best...
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
State Surplus Online Auction Begins
In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
Some Serious Cold Air On The Way
Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
Scammers pretending to be odd-job contractors targeting Franklin County residents
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in Franklin County have had packages and property stolen after hiring people for odd jobs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have received multiple complaints from the Peaks Mill area of property being stolen from front porches. People have been pretending...
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
