North Platte Telegraph
Catholic Schools G.R.E.E.N. celebrates 20 years
Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, which works year-round to generate about $600,000 for McDaid and St. Patrick schools. The event will celebrate its 20th year Saturday. Over that time it has raised $2 million....
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains board to discuss signage for NPCC
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider a bid for North Platte Community College signage at Wednesday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at McMillen Hall, Room 213, at McCook Community College. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
North Platte Telegraph
Best of the West music festival brings students together
Students from area schools participated Monday in the Best of the West Music Festival hosted by the North Platte Community College music department. The day began early with rehearsals as students from 12 area schools experienced singing or playing an instrument in large choir and band ensembles. More than 100 students participated at the college.
North Platte Telegraph
High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center
Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day. North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes. Randy Saner, extension educator...
North Platte Telegraph
Job Vigil to present program at North Platte Public Library
Telegraph reporter and columnist Job Vigil will be presenting a program at noon on Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, highlighting his book entitled “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants.” The book is a compilation of columns Vigil has written over the past 19 years. He will share...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: NPCC team 'intimidated' girls, parent says
On Sunday, Oct. 2, North Platte Community College softball coaches Janelle Higgins and Erin Renwick, accompanied by the NPCC Lady Knights softball team, attempted to bully and intimidate a 14U softball team composed of girls ages 11 to 13. A woman, who has no affiliation with the college, approached our...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
North Platte Telegraph
Temporary ice rink, permanent BMX tracks pitched at NP council work session
Though they’re unrelated and one is much newer, two outdoor recreation projects presented to the North Platte City Council Monday shared several features in their pitches. Both a temporary seasonal ice rink and a revived proposal for a BMX bicycle motocross track would make use of existing city park spaces: Centennial Park for the rink and a relatively little-used north-side dog park for the track.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council votes to replace broken library elevator
The North Platte Public Library’s original elevator, broken for nearly a year, will be replaced following Tuesday’s City Council approval of a new one. Council members voted 8-0 to approve the $77,824 low bid by Otis Elevator of Farmington, Connecticut, to replace the elevator between the 1967 library’s first and second floors.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte man receives two to four-year term for December 2020 shooting
A 24-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to two to four years in prison Monday morning for his role in a Dec. 26, 2020, shooting at a residence on East Philip Avenue. Brayden J. Divine, who pleaded no contest to an amended count of second-degree assault in January, received the sentence during a short appearance in Lincoln County District Court.
North Platte Telegraph
High school football roundup: Class D1 and D2 playoffs start Thursday
Playoff season begins now, at least for Class D1 and D2. While the other classes still have a week left in the regular season, eight-man football plays all of its first-round matchups on Thursday. St. Pat’s begins its quest for a state title in its first season playing eight-man football,...
North Platte Telegraph
Ogallala defeats North Platte in Bulldog regular season finale
The Ogallala volleyball team defeated North Platte 9-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 on Tuesday in both team’s final non-tournament match of the regular season. “We came out on fire, as you probably saw, in the first set just ready to roll,” coach Jordan Frey said. “They were super excited to play their last home game. We had a good crowd going on.”
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners accept electrical bid for generator
The Lincoln County commissioners accepted a bid Monday from Hall Electric in North Platte to install electrical setup for the courthouse emergency generator. Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers solicited bids for the project, but said he received only one despite extended efforts. The bid, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds, is $47,416.27.
North Platte Telegraph
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Bruns has shown leadership, vision
As the November election fast approaches, I encourage the citizens of District 42 to join me in supporting Chris Bruns and cast your vote for Chris to represent us in the Nebraska Legislature. As a colleague on the County Board of Commissioners, Chris has demonstrated great leadership and vision for...
North Platte Telegraph
I-80 rolling closures near Sutherland postponed to Oct. 27
The rolling closures scheduled for Thursday on Interstate 80 near Sutherland have been postponed one week to Oct. 27, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Watts...
etxview.com
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
North Platte Telegraph
Village of Sutherland offering online platform for utility bill information
The village of Sutherland is offering utility account information and utility bill payments online. The village has launched "FrontDesk," an online tool that allows citizens to interact with their local government in one convenient place. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS...
