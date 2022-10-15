ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident

BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
BURLINGAME, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian

Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
LAFAYETTE, CA
Robb Report

The Two-Floor Penthouse in Oakland’s Historic Cathedral Building Is on the Market for $1.5 Million

If you ever wanted to live in a landmark, now may be your chance. The executive penthouse atop Oakland’s historic Cathedral Building is up for grabs. The crown jewel of the nine-story flatiron structure, this two-level home has been listed at $1.49 million. The condo has an open layout with gorgeous cathedral-style windows that offer some of the best views in the Bay Area. With 2,100 square feet of space, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit isn’t huge by penthouse standards. But what it lacks in sheer scale, it makes up for with loads of natural light and modern amenities—the...
OAKLAND, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop

Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
SMALL BUSINESS
sonomasun.com

Mattson’s latest; homeless shelter update; Charlie Brown vs. gravity, and more

The way he continues to acquire Sonoma Valley land and buildings, Ken Mattson is going to need a bigger Monopoly board. The latest acquisition is Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, reportedly for some $6.5 million. The venerable funeral home was founded by the Duggan family in 1889. But many of Mattson’s 80+ acquisitions are either shut down (General’s Daughter), stand empty (Church Mouse, the old Cocoa Planet) or never get started, such as the undelivered promises of the Lanning parcel and Boyes Food Center. Perhaps the purchase of a funeral home is apt, since the Mattson portfolio is seemingly where building projects go to die.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Eater

This Historic Bay Area Restaurant Is Hosting Its Third Annual Ube Baking Competition

Bay Area ube fanatics and Halloween enthusiasts rejoice: an annual baking competition returns to one of the Bay’s oldest restaurants this weekend. That’s thanks to 7 Mile House’s owner Vanessa Garcia, the eighth owner of the Brisbane shop and restaurant that was built way back in 1889 (before that, it was a toll gate). Garcia is proud of her Filipino heritage, so when she started the Ube BakeOff in 2019, it was as a way to celebrate October’s Filipino Heritage Month. Now the contest is in its third year, running from October 12 to 17, with customers flocking to the historic restaurant to sample ube treats. “Even before the ube craze we decided to hold a contest where we ask home bakers to compete,” Garcia says, “We’re just really happy we can help people with the 7 Mile audience. And the bakers are really good.”
BRISBANE, CA
climaterwc.com

Granara’s Flowers switches to electronic commerce

Swing open the glass doors at 1682 El Camino Real in San Carlos, and an aromatic blend of fresh roses, lilacs and peonies seems to overwhelm the senses. The steady, tranquil sound of dripping water from a fountain complements the abstract art that adorns every wall. The peaceful spot has...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Visitor rescued after tumbling down cliff overlooking Golden Gate Bridge

SAUSALITO -- An early morning visitor to the Marin Headlands escaped serious injury after tumbling down a 150-foot cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.Southern Marin Fire District officials posted on Facebook that the incident took place at around 5:11 a.m. Crews from both Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded to Battery Spencer in the Marin Highlands to a call reporting the fall.The first arriving unit made contact with the victim, who was conscious. The crews then set up a rope system and were able to rescue the victim without further incident.The victim had minor injuries and was transported by Medic-4 to Marin General Hospital."Southern Marin Fire District would like to remind residents, community members & tourists to please stay away from the cliffs' edge," fire officials posted. "Pay attention to warning signs. They are there for a reason."The retired artillery base, once part of the fortifications protecting San Francisco Bay, was built in the late 1800s and now is a popular tourist spot for photographs and selfies.
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy