Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian
Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
The Two-Floor Penthouse in Oakland’s Historic Cathedral Building Is on the Market for $1.5 Million
If you ever wanted to live in a landmark, now may be your chance. The executive penthouse atop Oakland’s historic Cathedral Building is up for grabs. The crown jewel of the nine-story flatiron structure, this two-level home has been listed at $1.49 million. The condo has an open layout with gorgeous cathedral-style windows that offer some of the best views in the Bay Area. With 2,100 square feet of space, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit isn’t huge by penthouse standards. But what it lacks in sheer scale, it makes up for with loads of natural light and modern amenities—the...
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
berkeleyside.org
A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop
Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
sonomasun.com
Mattson’s latest; homeless shelter update; Charlie Brown vs. gravity, and more
The way he continues to acquire Sonoma Valley land and buildings, Ken Mattson is going to need a bigger Monopoly board. The latest acquisition is Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, reportedly for some $6.5 million. The venerable funeral home was founded by the Duggan family in 1889. But many of Mattson’s 80+ acquisitions are either shut down (General’s Daughter), stand empty (Church Mouse, the old Cocoa Planet) or never get started, such as the undelivered promises of the Lanning parcel and Boyes Food Center. Perhaps the purchase of a funeral home is apt, since the Mattson portfolio is seemingly where building projects go to die.
Eater
This Historic Bay Area Restaurant Is Hosting Its Third Annual Ube Baking Competition
Bay Area ube fanatics and Halloween enthusiasts rejoice: an annual baking competition returns to one of the Bay’s oldest restaurants this weekend. That’s thanks to 7 Mile House’s owner Vanessa Garcia, the eighth owner of the Brisbane shop and restaurant that was built way back in 1889 (before that, it was a toll gate). Garcia is proud of her Filipino heritage, so when she started the Ube BakeOff in 2019, it was as a way to celebrate October’s Filipino Heritage Month. Now the contest is in its third year, running from October 12 to 17, with customers flocking to the historic restaurant to sample ube treats. “Even before the ube craze we decided to hold a contest where we ask home bakers to compete,” Garcia says, “We’re just really happy we can help people with the 7 Mile audience. And the bakers are really good.”
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
SFGate
Gang members arrested in connection with auto burglaries throughout Bay Area, authorities say
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
climaterwc.com
Granara’s Flowers switches to electronic commerce
Swing open the glass doors at 1682 El Camino Real in San Carlos, and an aromatic blend of fresh roses, lilacs and peonies seems to overwhelm the senses. The steady, tranquil sound of dripping water from a fountain complements the abstract art that adorns every wall. The peaceful spot has...
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
Visitor rescued after tumbling down cliff overlooking Golden Gate Bridge
SAUSALITO -- An early morning visitor to the Marin Headlands escaped serious injury after tumbling down a 150-foot cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.Southern Marin Fire District officials posted on Facebook that the incident took place at around 5:11 a.m. Crews from both Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded to Battery Spencer in the Marin Highlands to a call reporting the fall.The first arriving unit made contact with the victim, who was conscious. The crews then set up a rope system and were able to rescue the victim without further incident.The victim had minor injuries and was transported by Medic-4 to Marin General Hospital."Southern Marin Fire District would like to remind residents, community members & tourists to please stay away from the cliffs' edge," fire officials posted. "Pay attention to warning signs. They are there for a reason."The retired artillery base, once part of the fortifications protecting San Francisco Bay, was built in the late 1800s and now is a popular tourist spot for photographs and selfies.
Comments / 1