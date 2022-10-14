Read full article on original website
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
75% of Philadelphia district schools don’t have a full-time special education manager, leaving teachers seeking more support
There are too many nights where Shavern Fraser finds herself in front of her computer at 10 p.m., filling out documents and hoping she won’t be frazzled the next day at school. Fraser, who’s been with the School District of Philadelphia for 15 years, is the special education compliance...
Amy Goldberg Appointed Dean of the School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia
Amy J. Goldberg, the George S. and Louise C. Peters Chair of Surgery and Temple University Health System surgeon-in-chief, has been appointed dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. She had served as interim dean for the past 18 months. Dr. Goldberg was the first woman to serve as Temple’s chair of surgery and is now the first to serve as medical school dean.
Temple cancels classes so students can focus on their wellness
PHILADELPHIA — Temple University senior Maggie Dunleavy and her boyfriend plan to drive across the state for a camping trip, “a fun, carefree weekend,” as she sees it. But the psychology major from Warrington, Bucks County, says she likely wouldn’t have planned the adventure if the university hadn’t canceled classes and assignments Friday as part of a “Wellness Day” for students and faculty to focus on their well-being.
Halloween in Philadelphia, new restaurants to try, 'A Different World' reunion | FYI Philly
We visit Halloween hangouts, new dining standouts and the cast of "A Different World" reunites. Plus, art with Puerto Rican flare.
After decades of ‘quiet fleecing,’ Philadelphia could lead a workers’ revolution
Workers in the U.S. are facing two potential futures. In one direction, there’s movement toward better working conditions and finally seeing wages catch up to the cost of living. In the other, inflation continues to outpace income — even if people recently fought for higher pay and won.
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Thousands sign petition asking Temple to cancel classes on Election Day to GOTV
Temple is still planning to hold classes on Election Day — despite a student-led push for the university to cancel instruction and deploy some of its resources to help students and other Philadelphians get to their polling places. A petition for canceling classes on Nov. 8 has garnered over...
Wawa to close 2 Center City Philadelphia locations due to continued safety concerns
Wawa is closing two Center City Philadelphia stores because of "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement from the company.
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
How the Delaware River went from a stinking mess to a year-round attraction
This story is part of WHYY’s Reviving the river series, and was first published on January 15, 2019. Joe Newton would fish on the Delaware River every day if he could. “It depends on the weather and the conditions and the like,” the Willingboro, N.J. resident said as he readied his 20-foot motor boat for a morning on the river near the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County.
If voters approve, Philadelphia’s airports will get their own cabinet-level department
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Owned and operated by the city, Philadelphia International Airport serves over 32 million passengers annually and has 500 departures a day. Yet its leadership doesn’t report directly to the mayor — it’s nested inside the Department of Commerce.
Non-profit repairing homes for free in West Philadelphia
"Rebuilding Together Philadelphia repairs 125 homes every year," said Stefanie Seldin, President/CEO of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia. "Overall, we're going to do 20 houses in this neighborhood and then next year, it'll be another 20 and then another."
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
Philadelphia’s Turbulent Weekend Continued On South Street And In Old City
At least five people were hurt, two critically, in shootings across half a dozen Philadelphia neighborhoods on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The police reported making a single arrest. A lady, 22, was shot in the head above her left eye in the Cobb’s Creek neighborhood at approximately 8:30 p.m....
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
During Philadelphia Campaign Trip, Shapiro Focuses on Pro-Union Stance
With less than 30 days until the November election, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro connected with union members in Philadelphia to promote his pro-union stance. WHYY’s Cory Sharber has more on the governor’s race. (Original air-date: 10/13/22)
CBRE Arranges $7.4 Million Sale of Veterinary Practice in Norristown, PA
CBRE announced today the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150 sq. ft. veterinary practice located at 2626 Van Buren Avenue in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The CBRE Net Lease Team comprised of Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan, and Rob Thompson represented the seller, LMP Van Buren LLC, a local fund who bought the property in 2019, while also procuring the buyer, CVVF Norristown-Met LLC, who is based in Nashville, TN and has a fund dedicated to buying veterinary practices.
Activists march down Philadelphia's Broad Street to protest gun violence
The group "Us Against Gun Violence" organized the march hoping to make a statement throughout the city.
