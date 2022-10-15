Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Watch now: MacArthur football back in postseason
NORMAL — Last season, MacArthur ended the year just below the playoff cutline at four wins. With two games canceled because of COVID protocols, the ability to make the playoffs was partially taken out of the Generals' hands. This year, trying to make it back, a playoff appearance was...
Herald & Review
Week 8 rewind: No. 1 St. Teresa football gets everyone involved in remaining perfect
DECATUR — For the final time, St. Teresa football is Central Illinois Conference champion. Friday's 41-14 victory over Shelbyville on Friday locked up the team's third straight CIC championship. In the Bulldogs' nine seasons in the conference, they won the conference crown five times. After being voted out of...
Herald & Review
Pleasant Plains sprints past Rochester 2-1
Pleasant Plains trucked Rochester on the road to a 2-1 victory on October 17 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 8, Pleasant Plains squared off with Metamora in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Springfield, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Herald & Review
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
thechampaignroom.com
You betcha! Illinois football ain’t going nowhere
Guys. It not’s happening. It already happened. Illinois football has gone from Big Ten doormat to West Division favorites seemingly overnight. Illinois is going to win the Big Ten West. Here’s why. The best thing about the swift turnaround is that it’s not luck. It’s not fortune. This...
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Pana School District Groundbreaking Ceremony
Pana School District announced that they held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new elementary school on Tuesday. Pictures courtesy of Pana School District.
newschannel20.com
Journey and Toto coming to central Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to central Illinois. Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Illinois in March 2023. Toto will be their special guest. “We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Herald & Review
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Herald & Review
Charles David (C. David) Brown
May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022. BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
KMOV
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
wdbr.com
Chatham wreck kills two
A 17-year-old girl from Virden is one of the people killed in a two-car crash late Friday near Chatham. The Sangamon County coroner says Kyanna Givens and the other driver, Francisco Cortes, 31, Beardstown, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Cortes’ vehicle hit Givens’ head on after crossing the center line on Route 4 south of Chatham.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
