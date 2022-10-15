Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Liberal Wins WAC Volleyball Title
For the first time since 2008 and the fourth time in program history, the Liberal volleyball team has won the WAC championship. They went 4-0 to win the WAC Saturday at the Big House. Liberal opened the morning by making quick work of Dodge City 25-12, 25-15. Liberal topped Garden City in a highly competitive match 25-23, 11-25, 25-22. After their bye, the Redskin beat Hays 25-14, 25-23. That set up a winner take all match with Great Bend as both teams were 3-0. Liberal won 18-25, 27-25, 25-23. During the Hays match, Lizzy Cisneros passed 2,000 kills for her career. The Redskins improve to 25-8 and will host sub state Saturday in the Big House. https://soundcloud.com/user-538336933/1061mp3?si=e91c923337b14e5e9dbaf0db1754430b&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing.
kscbnews.net
Plains KS Man Missing Since September 20
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn’t been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Richard Salisbury, 55, is described as a white male, around 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. He also has a tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers on his left shoulder.
kscbnews.net
Molly Anne Brenner
MEADE – Molly Anne Brenner, age 24, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, at the University of Colorado Health Aurora Campus, Aurora, Colorado. She was born March 29, 1998, at Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of Mitch and Cindy (Cordes) Brenner. As a young girl, she attended school in Meade, graduating from Meade High School in 2016. During her school years, Molly was involved in competitive dance and tumbling. She was also an active participant in several other activities including a member of the Meade High School golf team, Kayettes and cheerleading. After her graduation, she attended the Kansas School of the Blind, graduating in 2018.
kscbnews.net
Michael (Mike) J. Brond
Michael (Mike) J. Brond, 61, of Liberal, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Francis Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 28, 1961, to James and Carol (Lala) Brown at Grand Forks, ND. On August 17, 1985, he married Barbara Hattendorf in Scott...
kscbnews.net
Julia Gay Jarvis
Julia Gay Jarvis, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Liberal, Kansas. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Richfield Cemetery. A full obituary...
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
kscbnews.net
Rolla Firefighter’s Name Added to Memorial in Wichita
Five names were added to the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall in Wichita on Sunday. The names of each firefighter were read along with the sounding of a bell. Those added to the wall include Michael Wells, Lenexa Fire Department; Johnny D. Ivison Jr., Easton Township Fire Department; Joshua Schwindt, Rolla Volunteer Fire Department; Malachi Brown, Baxter Springs Fire Department; Joshua D. Bruggeman, Wichita Fire Department.
kscbnews.net
Broadcast Square audio archives October 10 to 14, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of October 10 to 14, 2022. Monday, October 10: Norma Jean Dodge of SCCC Business and Industry, on fall semester offerings. Tuesday, October 11: Clarissa Carrillo and Kareem Gallo, on this weekend’s Cultural Festival at SCCC. Wednesday, October...
WIBW
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
QUINTER Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed in Gove County in western Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday just south of the intersection of...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
15-year-old seriously hurt after being ejected from vehicle
TREGO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 15-year-old was taken to Salina Regional Health Center in Ellis with suspected serious injuries after a crash on Old 40 in Trego County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 15-year-old was a passenger in a 1999 S10 Chevy Pickup truck when the 35-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle […]
kscbnews.net
Seward County Democrats to Meet on Thursday
Seward County Democratic party will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Liberal Memorial Library, 518 N. Kansas. Included on the agenda is campaign activities for the upcoming election, distribution of political signs and an election watch party, said Kay Burtzloff, chair of the Seward County Democratic Party. Refreshments will be served at the meeting.
kscbnews.net
City Accepts Police Chief Resignation
Chief William Cutshall resigns from Liberal Police Department. The chief of the Liberal Police Department resigned his post Friday, Oct. 14th, 2022. Cutshall, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from Richmond, Va. police department five years ago and served as chief in Liberal since 2020. “We appreciate Bill’s efforts...
kscbnews.net
KDOT Releases New Information Regarding Resurfacing Project Along US 83 in Seward County
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has released the latest to the resurfacing project along U.S. 83 in Seward County,. These traffic changes will start Wednesday, October 19. Traffic lights will still be enforced on the north side of the bridge. The lights will remain between 15th Street and Tucker...
Great Bend council to vote on prohibiting RVs used as residence
Existing Great Bend ordinances and regulations could be interpreted to prohibit the use of an RV parked on a lot as a residence. However, they do not clearly do so. A complaint was made to code enforcement about a trailer in the side yard of a property being used as a residence for a family member. When the city code enforcement officer contacted the owner, he came before the Great Bend City Council a few weeks ago and argued that the existing ordinances and regulation do no prohibit the use of an RV as a residence.
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Meets and Approves Wage Increase for Jail Staff
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Friday evening with a request from the Seward County Sheriff’s Department for the Commission to consider a wage increase for the Jail Staff. Of the 25 budgeted positions, only 14 are currently filled with 10 full-time and 4 part-time officers. Currently housed in the Seward County Jail, there are 89 inmates. The current starting base pay for the officers is $15/hour with Sergeants at $18/hour. The proposed increase would put officers starting at $18/hour with 75 cents per hour differential for OIC and 25 cents per hour for 8-night officers and $21/hour for sergeants. All additional Staff, Supervisors, and Training staff would have their wages increased by $3/hour.
Comments / 0