For the first time since 2008 and the fourth time in program history, the Liberal volleyball team has won the WAC championship. They went 4-0 to win the WAC Saturday at the Big House. Liberal opened the morning by making quick work of Dodge City 25-12, 25-15. Liberal topped Garden City in a highly competitive match 25-23, 11-25, 25-22. After their bye, the Redskin beat Hays 25-14, 25-23. That set up a winner take all match with Great Bend as both teams were 3-0. Liberal won 18-25, 27-25, 25-23. During the Hays match, Lizzy Cisneros passed 2,000 kills for her career. The Redskins improve to 25-8 and will host sub state Saturday in the Big House. https://soundcloud.com/user-538336933/1061mp3?si=e91c923337b14e5e9dbaf0db1754430b&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO