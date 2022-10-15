Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Finish 1st at King & Queen of the West
Led by three Top 10 finishes, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took the team win Saturday at the King & Queen of the West girls’ race at Christian County High School. The Lady Tigers finished with 29 points for the day. That was four points better than second place Stewart County High School. Clarksville Northwest took third place in the event.
Clarksville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Clarksville. The Rossview High School football team will have a game with Kenwood High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The West Creek High School football team will have a game with Clarksville High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
theloganjournal.com
Sydnor, Benton and Baker chosen for RHS Athletic Hall of Fame
The R Club announced Friday names of three men who have been selected to comprise the Russellville Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaching legend Clarence ‘Stumpy’ Baker, current football head coach and star athlete Mikie Benton, and football and track speedster Dustin Sydnor will be inducted into the group of elite Panthers on Jan. 6 between district games against visiting Logan County.
wnky.com
Bowling Green couple wins $234,176 on instant play game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Since being diagnosed with cancer, life as Frank Long knew it had changed. Instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. To fill the time, he began playing Kentucky Lottery games online. That...
wdrb.com
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
Legacy of A.H. McNeil in Hopkinsville seen as a path to racial reconciliation
A version of this article first ran in The Sunday Brew newsletter. Get stories like this one delivered to your inbox by subscribing to Hoptown Chronicle’s newsletters. The purpose of honoring the Rev. Alexander Hamilton McNeil — for his ministry more than 100 years ago in Hopkinsville — came into focus Saturday during a service at Grace Episcopal Church.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
whvoradio.com
Woman Reported Missing In Hopkinsville
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County School Officials Review State Assessment
Officials for Christian County Public Schools took state assessment to heart Monday afternoon, as accountability marks — better known as the spring-administered Kentucky Summative Assessment — were made available for the first time in more than two years. In what was a whirlwind of state scores in curricula,...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell’s garrison command sergeant major on why he joined Army | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour is the garrison command sergeant major for Fort Campbell. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share the story of why he joined the Army, what a garrison CSM does, what makes Fort Campbell special and some great events coming to post.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Chili Cook Off Crowns Grand Champ
The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
lite987whop.com
CCPS looking to improve scores, ranking as state assessment data comes in
The state assessment data is back, and the data for Christian County Public Schools shows there is plenty of room for improvement as the district moves forward with goals to get there. Speaking with local media, district officials explained the new assessment ranking system—its color coded this year, with rankings...
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7
Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
clarksvillenow.com
Romanian general welcomed to Fort Campbell and Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – At a community event Friday, F&M Bank and Jack B. Turner & Associates welcomed Major General Iulian Berdila, Chief of Romanian Land Forces, and Major General JP McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. A group of close...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
whvoradio.com
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
