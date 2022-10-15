ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Finish 1st at King & Queen of the West

Led by three Top 10 finishes, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took the team win Saturday at the King & Queen of the West girls’ race at Christian County High School. The Lady Tigers finished with 29 points for the day. That was four points better than second place Stewart County High School. Clarksville Northwest took third place in the event.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
theloganjournal.com

Sydnor, Benton and Baker chosen for RHS Athletic Hall of Fame

The R Club announced Friday names of three men who have been selected to comprise the Russellville Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaching legend Clarence ‘Stumpy’ Baker, current football head coach and star athlete Mikie Benton, and football and track speedster Dustin Sydnor will be inducted into the group of elite Panthers on Jan. 6 between district games against visiting Logan County.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green couple wins $234,176 on instant play game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Since being diagnosed with cancer, life as Frank Long knew it had changed. Instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. To fill the time, he began playing Kentucky Lottery games online. That...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Reported Missing In Hopkinsville

A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County School Officials Review State Assessment

Officials for Christian County Public Schools took state assessment to heart Monday afternoon, as accountability marks — better known as the spring-administered Kentucky Summative Assessment — were made available for the first time in more than two years. In what was a whirlwind of state scores in curricula,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell’s garrison command sergeant major on why he joined Army | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour is the garrison command sergeant major for Fort Campbell. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share the story of why he joined the Army, what a garrison CSM does, what makes Fort Campbell special and some great events coming to post.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Chili Cook Off Crowns Grand Champ

The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7

Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
CADIZ, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Romanian general welcomed to Fort Campbell and Clarksville | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – At a community event Friday, F&M Bank and Jack B. Turner & Associates welcomed Major General Iulian Berdila, Chief of Romanian Land Forces, and Major General JP McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. A group of close...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire

A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
FAIRVIEW, KY

