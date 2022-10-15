ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!

If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park

A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison

The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Beware: 10 Texas Superstitions To Keep You Safe This Halloween

As we're coming up on Halloween, I can't be more excited. So, I thought now would be a great time to break out some old superstitions that you'll find right here in Texas. The word superstition is defined as a belief or way of behaving that is based on the fear of the unknown and faith in magic or luck. It seems like there are hundreds of old wives' tales and superstitions. Such as the ever-popular, don't walk under a ladder or cross the path of a black cat. A shattered mirror brings years of bad luck. The list goes on and on.
Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
What Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Texas for 2022?

As a soon-to-be new grandfather, I personally have an interest in this one as my daughter and her husband are working on the name thing as we speak. Each year Names.org puts together a list of the most predicted baby names for the year for the whole country and also breaks it down for each state. These names were the most predicted names to be used in the Great State of Texas. Let's see how they did.
15 Forbidden Baby Names in the Great State of Texas

Trying to come up with a fun yet acceptable name for a child can be daunting. So daunting in fact, I didn't name my kiddo until hours after I gave birth, she was simply 'baby girl' for the first couple of hours of her life. The Forbidden List. Nothing is...
