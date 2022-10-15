Read full article on original website
6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!
If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison
The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
Beware: 10 Texas Superstitions To Keep You Safe This Halloween
As we're coming up on Halloween, I can't be more excited. So, I thought now would be a great time to break out some old superstitions that you'll find right here in Texas. The word superstition is defined as a belief or way of behaving that is based on the fear of the unknown and faith in magic or luck. It seems like there are hundreds of old wives' tales and superstitions. Such as the ever-popular, don't walk under a ladder or cross the path of a black cat. A shattered mirror brings years of bad luck. The list goes on and on.
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
KXAN
Best places to raise a family in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
What Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Texas for 2022?
As a soon-to-be new grandfather, I personally have an interest in this one as my daughter and her husband are working on the name thing as we speak. Each year Names.org puts together a list of the most predicted baby names for the year for the whole country and also breaks it down for each state. These names were the most predicted names to be used in the Great State of Texas. Let's see how they did.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
With election season underway, campaign ads and signs have become commonplace across Texas. But two places that might have restrictions or limitations on campaign signs? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes.
Gambling At Toot’n Totum? Here’s What’s REALLY Going On.
One of the most prominent hot buttons to push in Texas is legalizing gambling. It seems many other states are starting to be ok with this and allow it to happen in various ways. A good majority of the country now allows sports betting to happen and it's easily accessible...
Click2Houston.com
Stacking stones ‘not allowed’ in Texas: This is why rock cairns are prohibited at Lone Star State parks, authorities say
HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen them at parks across Texas and the United States, and probably the world: rock cairns. They’re the stacks of stones people place, often in waterways or on trails. In Texas parks, they aren’t allowed, as Dinosaur Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife pointed out late last week.
15 Forbidden Baby Names in the Great State of Texas
Trying to come up with a fun yet acceptable name for a child can be daunting. So daunting in fact, I didn't name my kiddo until hours after I gave birth, she was simply 'baby girl' for the first couple of hours of her life. The Forbidden List. Nothing is...
