Michelle Richardson Bailey calls out blatant misstatements and purposive divisiveness in Pat Amsbry’s recent mailer to PUSD School Board voters. Bailey cites her experience as a sitting PUSD Board Member from the community with five years of experience on the PUSD Board and 20 years of experience working in public education. She is a product of PUSD schools, as are her three children. Amsbry has sent his children to private schools and his sole experience in public schools is working through Friends of Madison Elementary.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO