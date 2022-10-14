ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

Free LGBT Focused Webinar for the Public and Legal Community

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. At the suggestion of the newly formed Los Angeles District Attorney’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal will host an LGBT focused webinar via Zoom. By News Desk. The free webinar “The Legal Impact of State Bans on Rights...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Marshall Fundamental Celebrates Julia Franco

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. John Marshall Fundamental Secondary School celebrates Julia Franco, a Class of 2022 graduate, for earning a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement® (AP®) Capstone Research Exam in spring 2022. By News Desk. Julia is one of only 306 students in the world to...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Threw the Party, People Made It Wonderful

I have worked ArtNight Pasadena as a docent for a number of years, sometimes helping out patrons on sites, more often on buses. Last Friday, October 14th, I was on a bus running the Central Route, which connects venues mostly located—as expected—in the middle of town. A long route, with many places to go, many people to bring from one to the other.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story

If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified School Board Candidate Funding 2022

In the November 8 General Election, residents in the Pasadena Unified School District will vote for candidates in Districts 1, 3, 5, and 7. Each candidate’s campaign finance disclosures can be found on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s website. District 1. As of September 29*, Billy Malone has...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Bailey Calls for Amsbry’s Withdrawal From Pasadena Unified Board Race. Here’s Why!

Michelle Richardson Bailey calls out blatant misstatements and purposive divisiveness in Pat Amsbry’s recent mailer to PUSD School Board voters. Bailey cites her experience as a sitting PUSD Board Member from the community with five years of experience on the PUSD Board and 20 years of experience working in public education. She is a product of PUSD schools, as are her three children. Amsbry has sent his children to private schools and his sole experience in public schools is working through Friends of Madison Elementary.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy