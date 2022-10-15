PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICKEY M. BROWN, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-293 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of RICKEY M. BROWN, deceased, having been granted to TEVIN B. SPENCER and RICKEY M. BROWN, III on the 12th day of October , 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. TEVIN B. SPENCER and RICKEY M. BROWN, III CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF RICKEY M. BROWN, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal Representatives: JAMES R. BOWLES ATTORNEY AT LAW 2 SOUTH DUBOIS AVENUE PO BOX 780397 TALLASSEE, ALABAMA 36078 334-283-6548 Tallassee Tribune: Oct. 19, 26 abd Nov. 2, 2022 EST/BROWN, R.

