It wasn’t as easy for the Hobbs boys soccer team as it appeared it was going to be. But the Eagles earned the end result they wanted, and that’s what mattered most. Bottom line, Hobbs remained undefeated in district on Saturday by defeating Clovis 4-2 at Watson Memorial Stadium. The Eagles, though, had held a 3-0 lead in the second-half, saw it shrink to 3-2, then prevailed by two after senior Ryan Middleton’s header supplied some insurance.

HOBBS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO