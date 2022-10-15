Read full article on original website
Michael Something
1d ago
Does anyone not see the irony? A political appointment to an elected office! Is this a test run to see how the population will respond? Whats next a United Nations appointment of an unelected U.S. President? Oh wait we already have biden!
Reply(5)
48
Michael Something
1d ago
New Mexico needs to watch for the catastrophic "screw up" this political appointee will make in that 2 month lame duck session to which MLG will most definitely pardon her for any wrong doing!
Reply
33
Elaine Baca
1d ago
Let's send Gov Gruesome a message: "We're sick and tired of your leftist policies that are killing New Mexico. YOU'RE FIRED!!!
Reply
43
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOAT 7
The race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District tightens up
Election day is less than a month away, and one of the closest battles for office is in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. New Mexico has three congressional districts. District 1 is represented by Democrat Melanie Stansbury, District 2 is represented by Republican Yvette Herrell, and District 3 is represented by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez.
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
State Rep. Tim Geitner resigns from Colorado General Assembly
Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner on Friday confirmed his resignation from the legislature. The Falcon Republican told Colorado Politics his resignation is effective Oct. 7. “As was mentioned in the statement I shared when I announced that I would not be seeking re-election, my focus is shifting so I am able to spend more time with my two boys. With that goal in mind, and with the general election...
krwg.org
Early voting steady in Doña Ana County
LAS CRUCES, NM – Early in-person and absentee voting for the 2022 General Election began on October 11th at the Doña Ana County Government Center. In the first week, more than 2,400 county voters have cast ballots according to a news release from the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico
Stacker created a list of New Mexico counties that are concerned with climate change.
Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on public safety funding
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime and crime fighting are two of the major topics weighing on the minds of New Mexico voters. Addressing those topics in a recent ad, the former San Miguel County Sheriff highlights public safety funding measures Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham has played a role in. So what is Lujan Grisham’s […]
Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In politics, two years is a long time. For the Republican Party, however, it hasn't been long enough to put an end to election conspiracy theories. According to a newly released Washington Post report, 53% of Republican candidates on the ballot for U.S. House, Senate, and key statewide offices have denied, or still The post Republican Rift: The impact of election deniers on the GOP and where Colorado candidates stand appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
Third-party candidate upends race for governor in reliably blue Oregon
The last time Oregon voters elected a Republican governor, the top song in the U.S. was Men at Work's “Who Can It Be Now," E.T. was dominating the box office, and Diet Coke and Bud Light had just hit the shelves for the first time. But now, a competitive...
Summit Daily News
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Ganahl’s economic policies...
nativenewsonline.net
FBI releases list of 192 missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
The Albuquerque FBI Division on Friday released an updated list of missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. As of October 11, the list has 192 names on it. The latest version of the list reflects the addition of 27 names and the removal of 18 since the previous list was released in September.
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
Betsy Johnson to Biden: ‘Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little’ with presidential visit
Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Oct. 14.
Comments / 91