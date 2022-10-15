Read full article on original website
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish
Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
Photos: Pinspiration hosts Boo Bash!
Pinspiration, a craft studio that provides a space and all the necessary materials to create popular crafts on Pinterest, hosts Boo Bash!, an event for children to create Halloween-inspired crafts, including haunted houses, in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
Bayou Lafourche's rebirth takes 'transformative' step as work begins on new pump station
A long-delayed pump station considered the linchpin for a series of Bayou Lafourche and coastal restoration projects broke ground in Donaldsonville on Friday. The event marked the start of construction for the $96 million station, a project that caps a larger $220 million effort to reconnect the Mississippi River to the 106-mile-long bayou, which flows from Donaldsonville and empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Port Fourchon.
Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Keokuk Knighten, 48, street address unknown, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI. Jill Myer,...
The shooting near Southern is the Baton Rouge area's 5th mass shooting since 2019. See a timeline.
In an early-morning shooting near Southern University's campus that left nine people injured, students described a scene of "utter chaos" at the fraternity house packed with partygoers where shots rang out overnight. Police were still working to identify the suspect or suspects who caused the injuries after firing several rounds...
UL, city move ahead with plans for new performing arts center
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and city of Lafayette are moving forward with plans to build a new performing arts center on Cajundome Boulevard at Congress Street. The new performing arts center would replace the city-owned Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road next to Ochsner Lafayette General, which would like the arts center property so it can further expand its campus.
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
East Baton Rouge official at heart of stormwater flap, and controversial fee, steps down
The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned. Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
Social worker, government relations consultant vie for Baton Rouge School Board District 1
Kimberly Bainguel is challenging incumbent Mark Bellue to represent the Broadmoor-centered District 1 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. She said Bellue had told her he was not planning to run again. In July, when it came time to qualify for the Nov. 8 election, Bellue called her to let her know he’d changed his mind.
11 wounded as Southern University fraternity homecoming party turns into 'utter mayhem'
Hundreds of red plastic cups littered the front lawn of Southern University’s Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house Friday morning — the remnants of the joyous homecoming week gathering that ended just hours earlier, when gunshots were fired indiscriminately into the sea of partygoers, injuring 11. At least nine of the victims were students.
9 people wounded in shooting at fraternity house off Southern campus, Baton Rouge police say
Nine people were wounded during a shooting at a fraternity house just outside Southern University early Friday as the campus celebrated its homecoming week, Baton Rouge police said. None of the injuries appear life-threatening, Baton Rouge police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said. Seven victims were taken to a hospital, and...
Duson man succumbs to injuries after running stop sign, crashing into tree in St. Landry Parish
A Duson man died from his injuries after running a stop sign and crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish Thursday night. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, was driving a 2000 Acura Integra south on Bearb Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Cruz failed to stop for the stop sign at the road’s intersection with La. 356 and crossed over both lanes of travel, then struck a pipe gate and crashed into a tree, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Frank's BLT, grilled redfish, pizza and more: Best things we ate this week
This meal was not only the best thing I ate this week, but possibly the best thing I've had this year. Seriously — I ate every bite. Features editor Jan Risher can attest. You know what they say: "Go big or go home." Some people might apply this motto to persistence in an athletic venture or hosting a party. I tend to apply it to the food I order. I decided to go big with the lunch special at Little Village and order their catch of the day, which was grilled redfish. The fish was topped with toasted almonds, grilled shrimp and a lemon-butter sauce and served with their potato of the day. The redfish was mouthwateringly tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. The lemon-butter sauce only added to the flavors that were present.
Pro-life advocates distribute baby supplies to families in need: 'They are not alone'
Boxes of diapers, wipes and baby formula were handed into the car windows of parents in need at a Nicholson Drive church on Sunday, along with information for any mom or dad "who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy situation," said one of the event organizers, Tara Wicker. "We want...
Lafayette library board meeting changes may have 'chilling effect' on public speech, law clinic warns
The Tulane Law Clinic is warning of potential First Amendment infringement after recent changes at Lafayette Parish Library board meetings. Alerted by a library patron and advocate, the Tulane Law Clinic sent a letter to Library Board President Robert Judge last week expressing concern over the "chilling effect" the board's actions may have on "public debate and protected speech."
Baton Rouge police now say 11 were shot near Southern; two arrested as alleged accessories
Baton Rouge police now say 11 people were injured in a shooting that marred Southern University's homecoming festivities, and that they have arrested two people, neither of whom is a student at the school. Officers had initially said nine were wounded at a fraternity house party just off-campus early Friday....
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
