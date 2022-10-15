ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

theadvocate.com

New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish

Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Pinspiration hosts Boo Bash!

Pinspiration, a craft studio that provides a space and all the necessary materials to create popular crafts on Pinterest, hosts Boo Bash!, an event for children to create Halloween-inspired crafts, including haunted houses, in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, October 23, 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bayou Lafourche's rebirth takes 'transformative' step as work begins on new pump station

A long-delayed pump station considered the linchpin for a series of Bayou Lafourche and coastal restoration projects broke ground in Donaldsonville on Friday. The event marked the start of construction for the $96 million station, a project that caps a larger $220 million effort to reconnect the Mississippi River to the 106-mile-long bayou, which flows from Donaldsonville and empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Port Fourchon.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Keokuk Knighten, 48, street address unknown, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI. Jill Myer,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

UL, city move ahead with plans for new performing arts center

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and city of Lafayette are moving forward with plans to build a new performing arts center on Cajundome Boulevard at Congress Street. The new performing arts center would replace the city-owned Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road next to Ochsner Lafayette General, which would like the arts center property so it can further expand its campus.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge official at heart of stormwater flap, and controversial fee, steps down

The city-parish official at the center of a weekslong flap over how quickly East Baton Rouge had to address shortcomings within its stormwater removal system has resigned. Kelvin Hill quit as assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. His role included supervision of environmental-related issues involving East Baton Rouge Parish government.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Duson man succumbs to injuries after running stop sign, crashing into tree in St. Landry Parish

A Duson man died from his injuries after running a stop sign and crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish Thursday night. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, was driving a 2000 Acura Integra south on Bearb Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Cruz failed to stop for the stop sign at the road’s intersection with La. 356 and crossed over both lanes of travel, then struck a pipe gate and crashed into a tree, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Frank's BLT, grilled redfish, pizza and more: Best things we ate this week

This meal was not only the best thing I ate this week, but possibly the best thing I've had this year. Seriously — I ate every bite. Features editor Jan Risher can attest. You know what they say: "Go big or go home." Some people might apply this motto to persistence in an athletic venture or hosting a party. I tend to apply it to the food I order. I decided to go big with the lunch special at Little Village and order their catch of the day, which was grilled redfish. The fish was topped with toasted almonds, grilled shrimp and a lemon-butter sauce and served with their potato of the day. The redfish was mouthwateringly tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. The lemon-butter sauce only added to the flavors that were present.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette library board meeting changes may have 'chilling effect' on public speech, law clinic warns

The Tulane Law Clinic is warning of potential First Amendment infringement after recent changes at Lafayette Parish Library board meetings. Alerted by a library patron and advocate, the Tulane Law Clinic sent a letter to Library Board President Robert Judge last week expressing concern over the "chilling effect" the board's actions may have on "public debate and protected speech."
LAFAYETTE, LA

