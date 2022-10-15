ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid caution as falling U.S. crude stocks in a generally tight market countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth, lower gas prices and reports that the United States would release more oil from its reserves.
KTVZ

The US is spending billions to boost chip manufacturing. Will it be enough?

The United States government is pulling out all the stops to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, injecting billions of dollars into the beleaguered sector and flexing all policy muscles available to give it a leg up over competition from Asia. When the pandemic hit in 2020, firms initially curtailed orders for...
KTVZ

Stocks surge again as Corporate America’s earnings impress

So much for Shocktober. Wall Street’s often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober. The Dow surged nearly 600 points, or 2%, shortly after the opening bell Tuesday before giving up much of its gains. Still, it was up 185 points, or 0.6%, in late morning trading.
The Associated Press

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized...
KTVZ

Facing brain drain, Hong Kong plans $3.8 billion ‘trawl’ for global talent

Hong Kong wants international firms to know it means business. The city’s leader, Chief Executive John Lee, announced Wednesday that the government would earmark 30 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.8 billion) for a new fund aimed at bringing more businesses in. The fund will seek to attract companies to...

