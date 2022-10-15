Read full article on original website
Related
Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid caution as falling U.S. crude stocks in a generally tight market countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth, lower gas prices and reports that the United States would release more oil from its reserves.
Markets Insider
Germany reportedly plans to cap surging electricity prices partially by taxing excess profit at power companies
Germany is considering a 90% tax on windfall profits made by power companies to fund a cap on electricity prices, Reuters reported. The potential price cap would also be financed by the government's €200 billion ($196 billion) relief package for households and companies. The price-cap proposal will be presented...
KTVZ
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
KTVZ
America’s emergency oil stockpile is at a 38-year low but it’s still got firepower left
Presidents don’t have magic wands to make inflation disappear. But they do have a powerful tool that can help ease the pain of high gas prices: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve. More than any of his predecessors, President Joe Biden has aggressively leaned on this emergency oil stockpile to knock...
KTVZ
The US is spending billions to boost chip manufacturing. Will it be enough?
The United States government is pulling out all the stops to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, injecting billions of dollars into the beleaguered sector and flexing all policy muscles available to give it a leg up over competition from Asia. When the pandemic hit in 2020, firms initially curtailed orders for...
KTVZ
Stocks surge again as Corporate America’s earnings impress
So much for Shocktober. Wall Street’s often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober. The Dow surged nearly 600 points, or 2%, shortly after the opening bell Tuesday before giving up much of its gains. Still, it was up 185 points, or 0.6%, in late morning trading.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized...
Don’t turn back clocks in October to save energy, says expert
Households could save more than £400 a year on energy bills if clocks are not put back at the end of October, according to an expert, who said it would help people with the cost of living crisis and reduce pressure on the National Grid this winter. Evening energy...
Walmart to close on Thanksgiving for third consecutive year
Walmart announced that it will close on Thanksgiving Day for the third consecutive year. An executive at the retailer hinted that this may be the new norm.
KTVZ
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy. The country’s National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the dates for a...
KTVZ
Facing brain drain, Hong Kong plans $3.8 billion ‘trawl’ for global talent
Hong Kong wants international firms to know it means business. The city’s leader, Chief Executive John Lee, announced Wednesday that the government would earmark 30 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.8 billion) for a new fund aimed at bringing more businesses in. The fund will seek to attract companies to...
Comments / 0