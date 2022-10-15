Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart to close on Thanksgiving for third consecutive year
Walmart announced that it will close on Thanksgiving Day for the third consecutive year. An executive at the retailer hinted that this may be the new norm.
Markets Insider
Germany reportedly plans to cap surging electricity prices partially by taxing excess profit at power companies
Germany is considering a 90% tax on windfall profits made by power companies to fund a cap on electricity prices, Reuters reported. The potential price cap would also be financed by the government's €200 billion ($196 billion) relief package for households and companies. The price-cap proposal will be presented...
Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid caution as falling U.S. crude stocks in a generally tight market countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth, lower gas prices and reports that the United States would release more oil from its reserves.
KTVZ
The US is spending billions to boost chip manufacturing. Will it be enough?
The United States government is pulling out all the stops to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, injecting billions of dollars into the beleaguered sector and flexing all policy muscles available to give it a leg up over competition from Asia. When the pandemic hit in 2020, firms initially curtailed orders for...
KTVZ
Amazon workers vote against forming union in upstate New York, dealing setback to grassroots labor group
Amazon workers in upstate New York have voted against forming a union, dealing another blow to a grassroots labor group attempting to organize several of the tech giant’s US warehouses. In total, 406 workers at the Amazon facility near Albany voted against unionizing and 206 voted for it, according...
KTVZ
Stocks surge again as Corporate America’s earnings impress
So much for Shocktober. Wall Street’s often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober. The Dow surged nearly 600 points, or 2%, shortly after the opening bell Tuesday before giving up much of its gains. Still, it was up 185 points, or 0.6%, in late morning trading.
Klarna Rolls Out Enhanced App
In a move that elevates its value proposition to retailers, brands, consumers and content creators, Klarna announced the launch of Klarna Spotlight, which is a suite of shopping utility products including an “intelligent search tool” and shoppable video for its upgraded app. Klarna Spotlight also features a creator...
Comments / 0