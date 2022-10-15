ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid caution as falling U.S. crude stocks in a generally tight market countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth, lower gas prices and reports that the United States would release more oil from its reserves.
KTVZ

The US is spending billions to boost chip manufacturing. Will it be enough?

The United States government is pulling out all the stops to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, injecting billions of dollars into the beleaguered sector and flexing all policy muscles available to give it a leg up over competition from Asia. When the pandemic hit in 2020, firms initially curtailed orders for...
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Stocks surge again as Corporate America’s earnings impress

So much for Shocktober. Wall Street’s often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober. The Dow surged nearly 600 points, or 2%, shortly after the opening bell Tuesday before giving up much of its gains. Still, it was up 185 points, or 0.6%, in late morning trading.
WWD

Klarna Rolls Out Enhanced App

In a move that elevates its value proposition to retailers, brands, consumers and content creators, Klarna announced the launch of Klarna Spotlight, which is a suite of shopping utility products including an “intelligent search tool” and shoppable video for its upgraded app. Klarna Spotlight also features a creator...

