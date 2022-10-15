An adult encouraged two young kids to "duke it out" and it led to a visit by the police. Patch. O.K., first off...this dude is a tool. With that said, here's the story. The "adult" in this situation was playing football with some young kids. The 8 year old and 11 year old were getting a little testy, so the "adult" advised the youngsters to get physical. He suggested to one of them that they should "pick a fight" during the game. Young, easily influenced kids took a listen to this scum ball and the one threw the ball AT the other kid. After that, it was go time. The fight began.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO