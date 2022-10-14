Read full article on original website
IVCC to award $420,000 in scholarships in 2022-23
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College Foundation will award $420,000 in scholarships to 266 students in 2022-23. In a campus update presented last week, Executive Director of Community Relations and Development Fran Brolley said the scholarship reception in September drew a record 441 recipients, donors and parents. Fall enrollment at IVCC was up 4.2 percent in credit hours and 3.3 percent in head count.
L-P Coach tally’s win 1000
LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru Township High School volleyball head coach Mark Haberkorn has reached a milestone four decades in the making. In a contest against Ottawa on Tuesday night he cemented his position as one of the greatest and most successful coaches at LPHS and in the state of Illinois. His coaching career record stands at 1000-279-18 over four decades of coaching, beginning at Lostant High School in 1982 and continuing at L-P since 1988 with a small break from 1991 to 1994.
IVCC to receive $1.2 million in new revenue from LaSalle Power Station taxes
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College trustees learned a recent five-year agreement with LaSalle Power Station will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college. The influx is the result of LaSalle Station’s equalized assessed valuation increasing 15 percent over the five years, said IVCC Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton. IVCC, one of 11 taxing districts in the agreement, will receive an additional $235,549 each year. LaSalle Station is owned by Constellation Generation Company, formerly Exelon.
LaSalle-Peru Boy Scout Troop shutting down
LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru’s Boy Scouts 20 will be closing its doors. After over 60 years of serving the young men of the LaSalle-Peru, Scout Master Dan Mathews reported to LaSalle’s City Council that the troop will no longer be due to a lack of sign-ups and other issues. He says he’s heard of other troops in the area like Streator and Ottawa having similar struggles. Currently, according to Mathews, there are around 150 boy scouts between LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties. His scouts will be dispersed between Waltham and Marseilles troops. Mathews has been with Troop 20 since 1985.
Streator passes agreements with communities on emergency services
STREATOR – The city of Streator has officially passed intergovernmental agreements between Long Point, Reading, and Allen Township to provide emergency services to the communities. Formalities were passed Wednesday night at Streator’s City Council Meeting. The city will serve Allen Township’s western district as a backup at $450 per call, the same rate as Long Point’s. Reading’s agreement is similar to Long Point’s according to city Manager Dave Plyman, however, Streator is allowing Reading the time to gain full authority for the city to provide emergency services via referendum. Plyman says, for now, Reading will be served at a highly discounted rate to get their financials arranged.
Mountain Lion struck and killed on I-88 in DeKalb County
DEKALB – A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials announced. Illinois Department of Natural Resources experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September. Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870’s due to habitat loss and overharvest. Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota. IDNR is monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois in early October. This animal has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as part of an ongoing research project on their mountain lion population.
