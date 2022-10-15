By Heidi Mohlman Tringe and Dennise Casey Working for an elected official is a tremendous honor. Each of us wore many hats and had different responsibilities in public service, including Deputy Chief of Staff, Communications Director, Deputy Press Secretary, Secretary of Civil and Military Affairs, and DC Director. During our time in public service, we were lucky to be part of a team of people with diverse views and life experiences and an office culture that encouraged discussion and debate. It shaped our lives and careers in many ways, and we are increasingly grateful for the opportunity to serve our great state. We worked hard, make no mistake, but our public service also propelled us onto non-profit boards and statewide leadership positions. It gave us privilege and afforded us opportunity. And we feel an ongoing obligation to give back.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO