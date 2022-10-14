Read full article on original website
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks
The Cardinals suffer their second loss to a divisional opponent in the 2022 season.
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been ine of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Veteran teammates Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Ryan Neal say the rookie cornerback is relying on his skill — which isn’t too bad.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Jared Goff and Detriot Lions visit in Week 7
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Week 7 Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Lions 1:00 PM CBS Lions @
Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter
The Seattle Seahawks had some fun on Twitter after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals.
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Carson Wentz facing four to six week recovery from fractured finger
Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Monday afternoon that Wentz hadn't yet met with the hand specialist as of 3:30 p.m. ET, but the four-to-six-week timeframe may still hold. With Taylor Heinicke presumably getting ready to take over QB1 duties, the Commanders' next four opponents will be the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
Report: Rams lose LT Joe Noteboom to torn Achilles
Los Angeles Rams starting left tackle Joe Noteboom is out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported Monday. Noteboom, 27, was carted off Sunday after just nine offensive snaps in the Rams' win over the Panthers. He took over the position this season after the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. It's another blow to an offensive line that was already without starting...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) is taken off the field with an injury in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE (AP) — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into...
The Arizona Cardinals’ Offense Struggles in a 19-9 Loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Week six for the Arizona Cardinals was a great example of a team being completely outcoached by their opponent. The Cardinals fell to the Seahawks, 19-9, in a game where they only led for 4 minutes. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense failed to score a single touchdown against the worst defense in...
Kenneth Walker III on pace for great numbers in first NFL career start with Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III had his first NFL career start with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West showdown. Donning the same number that he wore in college, Walker posted over 50 yards rushing in the first half. He was even seen making a cut upfield that went for 34 yards. Both teams were 2-3 heading into Week 6.
