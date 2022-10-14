ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy

To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Carson Wentz facing four to six week recovery from fractured finger

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported Monday afternoon that Wentz hadn't yet met with the hand specialist as of 3:30 p.m. ET, but the four-to-six-week timeframe may still hold. With Taylor Heinicke presumably getting ready to take over QB1 duties, the Commanders' next four opponents will be the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Report: Rams lose LT Joe Noteboom to torn Achilles

Los Angeles Rams starting left tackle Joe Noteboom is out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported Monday. Noteboom, 27, was carted off Sunday after just nine offensive snaps in the Rams' win over the Panthers. He took over the position this season after the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. It's another blow to an offensive line that was already without starting...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) is taken off the field with an injury in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9

SEATTLE (AP) — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushing for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a 19-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into...
Kenneth Walker III on pace for great numbers in first NFL career start with Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III had his first NFL career start with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West showdown. Donning the same number that he wore in college, Walker posted over 50 yards rushing in the first half. He was even seen making a cut upfield that went for 34 yards. Both teams were 2-3 heading into Week 6.
