The Move Back to $5 Gas
The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
TechCrunch
Top climate tech deals net nearly $4B in Q3, outpacing other industries
While the broader market might be cooling, climate tech continues to be a hot ticket, with investment figures for top deals in Q3 outpacing the two previous quarters this year. In total, five climate tech startups made CB Insights’ top 10 equity deals list in Q3, pulling in a combined $3.7 billion. That far exceeds last quarter’s $2.5 billion across eight top startups and Q1’s $1.4 billion across five top startups.
accessinternational.media
Data control in access safety
Construction’s record on accidents concerning aerial platforms is improving, writes CEO of Trackunit Soeren Brogaard. And there are now data insights available through access control that could be used to foster an even stronger safety culture. A glance at the aviation industry shows the way. There’s nothing that gets...
US News and World Report
Broadcom Banking on Early EU Approval of $61 Billion VMware Deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom will seek early European Union antitrust approval of its proposed $61 billion buy of cloud computing company VMware by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google, people familiar with the matter said. Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so...
Flying Magazine
More Strong Growth Forecast for BizAv Sector in 2023 Onward
Honeywell revealed its 2022 Global Business Aviation Outlook on Sunday evening ahead of the opening of NBAA-BACE in Orlando. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. With challenges and uncertainty that continue to loom globally, the market for turbine business aircraft remains stubbornly robust, according to the recent annual survey compiled and crunched by Honeywell Aerospace’s analytics team.
CNBC
Trucking company XPO releases some quarterly results ahead of brokerage spinoff
But XPO also said it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to come in higher than the company expected. "Our adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $348 million and $352 million, which comes in higher than the top end of our guidance," incoming CEO Mario Harik told CNBC on Monday. "Today's numbers reflect that we're heading into the spin from a position of strength."
globalspec.com
The FPT Industrial F28 diesel makes its field debut with the new Carraro Agricube Pro tractors
The new range of Carraro Agricube Pro specialized vineyard and orchard tractors with 55 kW and 75 kW FPT Stage V F28 diesel engines was launched in Rovigo, Italy. This is the first agricultural application of the engine, which the brand has also launched for the construction equipment and power generation sectors.
New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. Currently available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005012/en/ New Boomi Solution Automates AWS Marketplace Revenue Recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)
Biden's New Industrial Policy Will Fail, Just Like Industrial Policy Always Fails
There can be no mistaking the intention of the Merchant Marine Act, the 1920 law more commonly referred to as the Jones Act. Passed in the aftermath of World War I, when demand for shipping services had increased dramatically, its purpose was laid out in the text of the statute itself, which declared the law "necessary for the national defense and for the proper growth of its foreign and domestic commerce." The intention was to make sure that in times of war or another national emergency, America had a high-quality merchant marine fleet "ultimately to be owned and operated privately by citizens of the United States."
protocol.com
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: ‘The semiconductor industry is near the limit’
Developing software and chips to tackle AI applications has for years been at the core of Nvidia’s mission, and it’s something founder and CEO Jensen Huang talks about at just about every turn. The way Huang frames it, AI is a kind of time machine that allows scientists...
