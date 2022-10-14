ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The Move Back to $5 Gas

The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

Top climate tech deals net nearly $4B in Q3, outpacing other industries

While the broader market might be cooling, climate tech continues to be a hot ticket, with investment figures for top deals in Q3 outpacing the two previous quarters this year. In total, five climate tech startups made CB Insights’ top 10 equity deals list in Q3, pulling in a combined $3.7 billion. That far exceeds last quarter’s $2.5 billion across eight top startups and Q1’s $1.4 billion across five top startups.
accessinternational.media

Data control in access safety

Construction’s record on accidents concerning aerial platforms is improving, writes CEO of Trackunit Soeren Brogaard. And there are now data insights available through access control that could be used to foster an even stronger safety culture. A glance at the aviation industry shows the way. There’s nothing that gets...
US News and World Report

Broadcom Banking on Early EU Approval of $61 Billion VMware Deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom will seek early European Union antitrust approval of its proposed $61 billion buy of cloud computing company VMware by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google, people familiar with the matter said. Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so...
Flying Magazine

More Strong Growth Forecast for BizAv Sector in 2023 Onward

Honeywell revealed its 2022 Global Business Aviation Outlook on Sunday evening ahead of the opening of NBAA-BACE in Orlando. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. With challenges and uncertainty that continue to loom globally, the market for turbine business aircraft remains stubbornly robust, according to the recent annual survey compiled and crunched by Honeywell Aerospace’s analytics team.
ORLANDO, FL
CNBC

Trucking company XPO releases some quarterly results ahead of brokerage spinoff

But XPO also said it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to come in higher than the company expected. "Our adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $348 million and $352 million, which comes in higher than the top end of our guidance," incoming CEO Mario Harik told CNBC on Monday. "Today's numbers reflect that we're heading into the spin from a position of strength."
The Associated Press

New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. Currently available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005012/en/ New Boomi Solution Automates AWS Marketplace Revenue Recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reason.com

Biden's New Industrial Policy Will Fail, Just Like Industrial Policy Always Fails

There can be no mistaking the intention of the Merchant Marine Act, the 1920 law more commonly referred to as the Jones Act. Passed in the aftermath of World War I, when demand for shipping services had increased dramatically, its purpose was laid out in the text of the statute itself, which declared the law "necessary for the national defense and for the proper growth of its foreign and domestic commerce." The intention was to make sure that in times of war or another national emergency, America had a high-quality merchant marine fleet "ultimately to be owned and operated privately by citizens of the United States."
OHIO STATE

