On May 15, 2022, the Dallas Mavericks took a 20-plus-point lead over the Phoenix Suns with three minutes and 39 seconds left in the second quarter. On Oct. 19, 2022, the Mavericks took a 20-plus-point lead over the Suns with four minutes and 34 seconds left in the second quarter.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO