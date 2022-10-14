ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

ABC4

Jazz roll in season opener over Denver, 123-102

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It was purple raining three at Vivint Arena Wednesday night, as the Utah Jazz stunned the Denver Nuggets in the season opener, 123-102. Collin Sexton led seven Jazz players in double figures with 20 points, while Lauri Markkanen added 17, as Utah shot 51 percent from the field in […]
