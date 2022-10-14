Read full article on original website
Related
ABC4
Jazz roll in season opener over Denver, 123-102
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It was purple raining three at Vivint Arena Wednesday night, as the Utah Jazz stunned the Denver Nuggets in the season opener, 123-102. Collin Sexton led seven Jazz players in double figures with 20 points, while Lauri Markkanen added 17, as Utah shot 51 percent from the field in […]
Suns exorcise some demons with 22-point comeback win over Mavericks, 5 months after Game 7 humiliation
On May 15, 2022, the Dallas Mavericks took a 20-plus-point lead over the Phoenix Suns with three minutes and 39 seconds left in the second quarter. On Oct. 19, 2022, the Mavericks took a 20-plus-point lead over the Suns with four minutes and 34 seconds left in the second quarter.
Raiders win Youth Football Championship over the Chargers
The Raiders scored early and often in the lightweight division against the Chargers. Quarterback Aiden Shiao was a major catalyst for the Raider's win. He was running wild. He scored the Raider's second touchdown and had a couple of electrifying plays.
Comments / 0