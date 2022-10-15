Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama’s Jermaine Burton Appears To Get Physical With Vols Fans After Loss
Alabama lost an emotional football game against Tennessee on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers celebrated its 52-49 victory, a win that broke a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide, by rushing the field and tearing down the goalposts in a sheer pandemonium. The crowd rushed the field...
Tuscaloosa Principal Celebrates Victory For First Time in Years
After 15 years of straight losses to Alabama, in 2022, Tennessee finally defeated the Crimson Tide in a nail-biter of a game with a score of 52-49. The celebrations in Knoxville were epic. Some might even say fans got a little carried away and really didn't know how to celebrate...
Alabama Legend Mistreated in Neyland Stadium During Post Game Celebrations
Former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was in Knoxville on Saturday doing what any father would do, supporting his son. Goode, who played for the Crimson Tide in the mid 1980s, was in Neyland Stadium Saturday watching the Tennessee Vols pull off an upset that ended 15-years of misery against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Beren Melouk
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Beren...
Your Tuesday Outlook
-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
Skyland Elementary School’s Rising Star Student the Month: Amari Rice
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Amari...
Add This Amazingly Southern Store To Your Road Trip List
Recently, I've been spending a lot of time on the road traveling back and forth from Florida and finding new places to visit. Along the way, I've been able to find some amazing truck stops and stores. I'll save the MOST AMAZING truck stop in America for a later time....
Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning
Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Kicks Off Saturday Morning
This year's Kentuck Festival of the Arts will kick off its 51st year on Saturday morning and continue through Sunday at Kentuck Park in Northport. The two-day festival will feature over 270 artists and will have spoken word and live music features, as well as activities for visitors of all ages.
University of Alabama Celebrates Record-Breaking Fundraising Year
The University of Alabama raised nearly $226 million dollars this fiscal year ending Sept. 30, setting a new record. The money raised came from a combination of charitable gifts and pledges from nearly 60,000 donors. This record-breaking achievement follows the one-year anniversary of the public launch of The Rising Tide...
1 Dead, 1 Critical, 1 in Custody After Saturday Shooting in Tuscaloosa,
One person is dead, another is seriously wounded and a third is in police custody after a Saturday evening shooting in Tuscaloosa. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street on reports of a shooting shortly after 6:15 p.m.
Visit Tuscaloosa Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications
Jimmy Hart has been named Visit Tuscaloosa's vice president of marketing and communications, the tourism board announced Tuesday. Hart, who will officially take the reins Thursday, has nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience and previously served as The University of Alabama's first centralized director of marketing since 2017 where he oversaw the creation of the now-ubiquitous "Where Legends Are Made" campaign.
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
