Dora, AL

Alt 101.7

Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land

One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa

-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning

Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

University of Alabama Celebrates Record-Breaking Fundraising Year

The University of Alabama raised nearly $226 million dollars this fiscal year ending Sept. 30, setting a new record. The money raised came from a combination of charitable gifts and pledges from nearly 60,000 donors. This record-breaking achievement follows the one-year anniversary of the public launch of The Rising Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Visit Tuscaloosa Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications

Jimmy Hart has been named Visit Tuscaloosa's vice president of marketing and communications, the tourism board announced Tuesday. Hart, who will officially take the reins Thursday, has nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience and previously served as The University of Alabama's first centralized director of marketing since 2017 where he oversaw the creation of the now-ubiquitous "Where Legends Are Made" campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
