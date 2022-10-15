CLEVELAND -- Aaron Civale endured three stints on the injured list for three different injuries to return in time to help the Guardians get to the postseason. He waited patiently in the bullpen in case manager Terry Francona needed him in their AL Division Series opener. He’s not going to complain that his introduction to playoff baseball is a winner-take-all Game 5 at Yankee Stadium that was pushed back to Tuesday afternoon after Monday's rainout -- 13 days after his last pitch in a game.

2 DAYS AGO