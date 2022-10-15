ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dora, AL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama With Strong Message After Loss

After the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its first loss of the season to the Tennessee Volunteers, senior linebacker Henry To’oTo’o spoke with the media shortly. The Sacramento, Calif. native provided his thoughts on the game. “Congratulations to them. They played hard [and] we didn’t execute,” said To’oTo’o. “Shot...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Tide WR goes on scathing tirade of Alabama as a team and individual play

Marquis Maze is the latest former Alabama player to express disappointment in the loss to Tennessee. He was a two-time BCS National Champion and one of the biggest competitors at wide receiver. Maze took his frustrations to Twitter about the Crimson Tide not playing well together as a team and individual performances not meeting the standard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land

One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL
95.3 The Bear

Whiskey Myers Takes the Stage at the Tuscaloosa Amp

Texas-based southern rock group Whiskey Myers brought their 2022 tour to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Thursday, October 13, accompanied by Read Southall Band and The Weathered Souls. The headlining band's music appeared in four episodes of Paramount's hit series Yellowstone, launching the commercial success of three of their albums.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures, frost Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wind has settled tonight, and temperatures have already fallen into the 30s in some areas. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for all of Central Alabama tonight starting at midnight and continuing until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Once again, protect the 4 P’s! Temperatures will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
